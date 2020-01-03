Morgan Frost Named to 2020 AHL All-Star Classic
January 3, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The American Hockey League announced today that Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward, Morgan Frost has been named to the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport.
Frost, 20, has appeared in 16 games for Lehigh Valley during his rookie season and has tallied 12 points on five goals and seven assists. He is currently tied for second on the team in goals and leads all Phantoms rookies in points. He also ranks in the top 10 among all AHL rookies in points per game this season. Frost notched his first pro point on October 18, 2019 as part of a three assist game against the Binghamton Devils. He went on to tally points in seven-straight games, the longest stretch by a Phantom this season.
"In the short amount of time Frosty was in Allentown, he very quickly showed his immense talent," said Head Coach Scott Gordon. "Morgan is a gifted offensive player that makes other players around him better."
Frost earned his first NHL recall on November 18 and made his NHL debut for the Philadelphia Flyers the next night against the Florida Panthers and scored his first NHL goal in his debut. He has played in 18 games for Philadelphia and registered two goals and five assists for seven points.
Drafted in the first round (#27) of the 2017 NHL draft by the Philadelphia Flyers, Frost played four seasons in the OHL with the Soo Greyhounds prior to turning pro and was sensational in his final two seasons. He was named to the OHL First All-Star team in both 2017-18 and 2018-19 and led the OHL in assists in 2017-18 (70) and 2018-19 (72) and finished second in points with 112 during 2017-18. The native of Aurora, Ontario totaled 319 points on 110 goals and 209 assists in 268 career OHL games. Frost also represented Canada in the 2019 World Junior Championships and led Team Canada with eight points in five games.
Morgan Frost, along with the Phantoms All-Star mascot, meLVin, will take part in the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic which will be held at Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif., on January 26-27, 2020.
Lehigh Valley AHL All-Star Classic History:
2020 - Morgan Frost
2019 - Colin Mcdonald (C), Greg Carey
2018 - T.J. Brennan, Oskar Lindblom
2017 - T.J. Brennan, Taylor Leier (MVP), Jordan Weal
2016 - Nick Cousins, Anthony Stolarz
2015 - Brandon Manning
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2020
- Lankinen Named to AHL All-Star Team - Rockford IceHogs
- Igor Shesterkin, Joey Keane Selected for 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Alex Barre-Boulet Named 2020 AHL All-Star - Syracuse Crunch
- Capobianco, Pederson Selected to 2020 All-Star Classic - Tucson Roadrunners
- Ben Street Selected for 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Binghamton Devils
- Wolves' Elvenes Earns All-Star Nod - Chicago Wolves
- Balcers, Batherson Named to 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Belleville Senators
- Admirals Land Three for AHL All-Star Classic - Milwaukee Admirals
- Tynan Named to 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Colorado Eagles
- Gawdin, Phillips Named to 2020 AHL All-Star Classic in Ontario - Stockton Heat
- Chris Terry Earns Fourth Straight Selection to AHL All-Star Classic - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Jansen Harkins Named to 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Manitoba Moose
- Morgan Frost Named to 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Rafferty, Boucher Named to 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Utica Comets
- Aho Named AHL All-Star for Third Straight Season - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Lawrence Pilut, Jonas Johansson Named to American Hockey League All-Star Roster - Rochester Americans
- Mike Sgarbossa Named to 2020 AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Hershey Bears
- Anthony Stolarz and Chris Wideman Named to AHL All-Star Classic - San Diego Gulls
- Penguins' Andrew Agozzino Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Gerry Mayhew, Brennan Menell Named to 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Iowa Wild
- Chris Driedger, Owen Tippett Named to AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Derrick Pouliot Selected to AHL All-Star Classic - San Antonio Rampage
- Condors Yamamoto Named to the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Bakersfield Condors
- Monsters Co-Captain Nathan Gerbe to Represent Cleveland at 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Cleveland Monsters
- Playing Rosters Unveiled for 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - AHL
- Clague, Frk, Petersen Named AHL All-Stars - Ontario Reign
- Paul Carey and Jack Studnicka Selected to 2020 AHL All-Star Team - Providence Bruins
- Marlies Open 3-In-3 Tonight in Syracuse - Toronto Marlies
- Griffins Host Heroes vs. Villains Night - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Heat Open 2020 against Ontario - Stockton Heat
- Islanders Recall Sebastian Aho - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Minnesota Wild Assigns Defenseman Nick Seeler to Iowa Wild on a Conditioning Assignment - Iowa Wild
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, January 3, 2020 at Belleville Senators - Rochester Americans
- Parisi Signed to Another PTO - Belleville Senators
- Brannstrom Reassigned to Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Blue Jackets Assign Center Justin Scott to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Sound Tigers Open 2019 on the Road this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- T-Birds to Welcome Mike Eruzione January 25 - VIP Packages on Sale Now - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Sabres Recall Wilson From Rochester - Rochester Americans
- PPL Center Ranks #4 in the Country by Pollstar for Arenas of its Size - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 PM - Hershey Bears
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Americans, January 3 - Belleville Senators
- Game 32 Preview: San Jose at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Melnick, Stars Earn 2-1 Overtime Win to Open New Year - Texas Stars
- Wolves Dropped in Overtime - Chicago Wolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.