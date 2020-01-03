Morgan Frost Named to 2020 AHL All-Star Classic

January 3, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release





Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The American Hockey League announced today that Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward, Morgan Frost has been named to the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport.

Frost, 20, has appeared in 16 games for Lehigh Valley during his rookie season and has tallied 12 points on five goals and seven assists. He is currently tied for second on the team in goals and leads all Phantoms rookies in points. He also ranks in the top 10 among all AHL rookies in points per game this season. Frost notched his first pro point on October 18, 2019 as part of a three assist game against the Binghamton Devils. He went on to tally points in seven-straight games, the longest stretch by a Phantom this season.

"In the short amount of time Frosty was in Allentown, he very quickly showed his immense talent," said Head Coach Scott Gordon. "Morgan is a gifted offensive player that makes other players around him better."

Frost earned his first NHL recall on November 18 and made his NHL debut for the Philadelphia Flyers the next night against the Florida Panthers and scored his first NHL goal in his debut. He has played in 18 games for Philadelphia and registered two goals and five assists for seven points.

Drafted in the first round (#27) of the 2017 NHL draft by the Philadelphia Flyers, Frost played four seasons in the OHL with the Soo Greyhounds prior to turning pro and was sensational in his final two seasons. He was named to the OHL First All-Star team in both 2017-18 and 2018-19 and led the OHL in assists in 2017-18 (70) and 2018-19 (72) and finished second in points with 112 during 2017-18. The native of Aurora, Ontario totaled 319 points on 110 goals and 209 assists in 268 career OHL games. Frost also represented Canada in the 2019 World Junior Championships and led Team Canada with eight points in five games.

Morgan Frost, along with the Phantoms All-Star mascot, meLVin, will take part in the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic which will be held at Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif., on January 26-27, 2020.

Lehigh Valley AHL All-Star Classic History:

2020 - Morgan Frost

2019 - Colin Mcdonald (C), Greg Carey

2018 - T.J. Brennan, Oskar Lindblom

2017 - T.J. Brennan, Taylor Leier (MVP), Jordan Weal

2016 - Nick Cousins, Anthony Stolarz

2015 - Brandon Manning

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.