Igor Shesterkin, Joey Keane Selected for 2020 AHL All-Star Classic
January 3, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD: The American Hockey League announced today that two Hartford Wolf Pack players, goaltender Igor Shesterkin and defenseman Joey Keane, have been named to the Atlantic Division roster for the upcoming 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport.
Shesterkin, a 24-year-old native of Moscow, Russia who is in his first year of North American pro hockey, leads all AHL netminders in goals-against average, with a mark of 1.98, ranks second in wins (14) and fifth in save percentage (93.1), having gone 14-4-3 in 22 appearances on the season. The 2014 fourth-round (118th overall) New York Ranger draft pick also has registered three shutouts, which is good for third among league backstops.
Keane, 20, a rookie out of the Ontario Hockey League and a third-round (88th overall) Ranger selection in 2018, has scored six goals and added 15 assists for 21 points in 33 games on the season, good for tops among team blueliners in all three categories. The Chicago, IL-born Keane is tied for the Wolf Pack overall team lead in assists and is tied for third in points. He leads AHL rookie defensemen, and is tied for second overall among blueliners, in goals and has registered the third-most assists among league rookies.
The 2020 AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, January 26 (8:00 PM ET) will pit the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events.
In the 2020 AHL All-Star Challenge on Monday, January 27 (10:00 PM ET), the four teams will participate in a 3-on-3, round-robin tournament featuring six games of 10 minutes each. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship, a six-minute, 3-on-3 game.
The Wolf Pack are back in action tonight, traveling to Providence to take on the Bruins. Faceoff is 7:05, and all of the action can be heard live on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. Video streaming is available at theahl.com/AHLTV.
The next Wolf Pack home game is tomorrow night, Saturday, January 4, a 7:00 battle with the Utica Comets. That is #MillenialNight at the XL Center, featuring a reusable straw set giveaway to all fans attending the game, presented by ProHealth.
Tickets for all 2019-20 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.
To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (860) 722-9425. To visit the Wolf Pack on line, go to www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
