Condors Yamamoto Named to the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that RW Kailer Yamamoto has been named to the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport on Jan. 26 and 27 in Ontario, Calif. The 21-year old is currently in the NHL with the Edmonton Oilers where he has registered two points (1g-1a) in two games.

21 years old, drafted in the first round (#22) of the 2017 NHL Draft

Notched 16 points (8g-8a) in 23 games with the Condors this season and leads the team with three game-winning goals

His four power-play goals leads the team

Recently recalled by Edmonton where he has two points (1g-1a) in two games

Led all AHL rookies in shooting percentage last season

CONDORS AHL ALL-STAR CLASSIC SELECTIONS

2020 - Kailer Yamamoto

2019 - Joe Gambardella, Cooper Marody

2018 - Ty Rattie

2017 - Taylor Beck, Jordan Oesterle

2016 - Laurent Brossoit, Brad Hunt

