Tynan Named to 2020 AHL All-Star Classic

WINDSOR, CO. - The American Hockey League announced today the playing rosters for the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport, to be held January 26-27 in Ontario, Calif. Among those named to the 2020 All-Star Team is Colorado Eagles forward T.J. Tynan.

Tynan has amassed three goals and 19 assists through 18 games this season with the Eagles. His 19 assists lead the team, while his 22 points are tied with defenseman Jacob MacDonald for the most on the Eagles roster. In addition, his eight multi-point performances also pace Colorado. A third-round pick of the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft, Tynan has appeared in 14 NHL games this season, notching one assist with the Colorado Avalanche.

The 27-year old led the AHL with 59 assists while playing with the Chicago Wolves during the 2018-19 season. Tynan also helped the Lake Erie Monsters capture an AHL Calder Cup Championship during the 2015-16 campaign. In total, the Orland Park, Illinois native has generated 288 points in 385 AHL contests and has collected one assist in 17 NHL games with the Avalanche and Blue Jackets.

Each of the AHL's four divisions will be represented by 12 players. Rosters were determined by committees of AHL coaches, and all 31 AHL teams are represented by at least one All-Star.

The 2020 rosters feature 33 first-time AHL All-Stars and 12 former first- or second-round draft choices. In addition, 23 of the All-Stars named have also played in the National Hockey League already this season, including Drake Batherson of the Belleville Senators (Ottawa), Morgan Frost of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (Philadelphia), Gerald Mayhew of the Iowa Wild (Minnesota), Kailer Yamamoto of the Bakersfield Condors (Edmonton) and Rasmus Sandin of the Toronto Marlies (Toronto), who becomes the first AHL All-Star born in the 2000's.

Hartford Wolf Pack head coach Kris Knoblauch, Rochester Americans head coach Chris Taylor, Milwaukee Admirals head coach Karl Taylor and Tucson Roadrunners head coach Jay Varady will serve as coaches for the event.

The 2020 AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, Jan. 26 (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT) will pit the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events.

In the 2020 AHL All-Star Challenge on Monday, Jan. 27 (10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT), the four teams will participate in a 3-on-3, round-robin tournament featuring six games of 10 minutes each. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship, a six-minute, 3-on-3 game.

The 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport will feature the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 95 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League, including Cam Atkinson, Patrice Bergeron, Jordan Binnington, Ben Bishop, John Carlson, Zdeno Chara, Logan Couture, Connor Hellebuyck, Braden Holtby, Tyler Johnson, Andreas Johnsson, Martin Jones, Jonathan Marchessault, Brandon Montour, William Nylander, Kyle Palmieri, Zach Parise, Mikko Rantanen, Tuukka Rask, Pekka Rinne, Dylan Strome, P.K. Subban and Mats Zuccarello.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 31 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers. In 2018-19, over 7 million fans attended AHL regular-season and playoff games across North America.

The complete 2020 AHL All-Star Classic Roster is listed below:

Atlantic Division

BRI - Sebastian Aho

CHA - Jake Bean

HFD - Joey Keane, Igor Shesterkin

HER - Matt Moulson ("C"), Mike Sgarbossa

LV - Morgan Frost

PRO - Paul Carey, Jack Studnicka

SPR - Chris Driedger, Owen Tippett

WBS - Andrew Agozzino

North Division

BEL - Rudolfs Balcers, Drake Batherson

BNG - Ben Street

CLE - Nathan Gerbe

LAV - Charles Hudon

RCH - Jonas Johansson, Lawrence Pilut

SYR - Alex Barre-Boulet

TOR - Kasimir Kaskisuo, Rasmus Sandin

UTI - Reid Boucher, Brogan Rafferty

Central Division

CHI - Lucas Elvenes

GR - Matthew Ford ("C"), Chris Terry

IA - Gerald Mayhew, Brennan Menell

MB - Jansen Harkins

MIL - Alexandre Carrier, Connor Ingram, Yakov Trenin

RFD - Kevin Lankinen

SA - Derrick Pouliot

TEX - Joel L'Esperance

Pacific Division

BAK - Kailer Yamamoto

COL - T.J. Tynan

ONT - Kale Clague, Martin Frk, Cal Petersen

SD - Anthony Stolarz, Chris Wideman

SJ - Joachim Blichfeld

STK - Glenn Gawdin, Matthew Phillips

TUC - Kyle Capobianco, Lane Pederson

