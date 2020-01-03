Wolves Dropped in Overtime

ROSEMONT, Illinois - Texas center Josh Melnick scored 1:52 into overtime to give the Stars a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Wolves on Thursday night at Allstate Arena.

Forward Curtis McKenzie scored for the Wolves (16-16-3-1). Goaltender Oscar Dansk (11-6-1), honored earlier Thursday as the AHL's Goaltender of the Month for December, had his seven-game winning streak come to a close.

McKenzie opened the scoring at 7:51 of the first period as center Gage Quinney set him up for an easy tap-in. Quinney, back after missing two games with a lower-body injury, zig-zagged his way between two Stars and drew a third toward him as he approached the net, which allowed McKenzie to sneak alone to the far post and accept Quinney's pass through the crease.

The Stars (14-17-2-2) pulled even with 33 seconds left in the second period when they wouldn't allow the Wolves to clear the puck. Park Ridge native Michael Mersch eventually gained control below the right faceoff circle and found a way to slip the puck through traffic for a 1-1 tie.

Melnick lost his footing, but found it just in time below the right faceoff circle to whack the puck through a Wolves defender and Dansk for the win.

Texas goaltender Landon Bow (8-8-2) earned 25 saves while Dansk finished with 20.

