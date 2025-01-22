Solar Bears Acquire Forward Jared Westcott from Bloomington in Exchange for Kohei Sato; Move Mark Cheremeta to Worcester
January 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Tuesday (Jan. 21) a trade with the Bloomington Bison acquiring forward Jared Westcott in exchange for forward Kohei Sato. Additionally, the Solar Bears have traded forward Mark Cheremeta to the Worcester Railers for future considerations.
Westcott, 25, joins the Solar Bears from the Bloomington Bison, where he's tallied seven points (3g-4a) in 24 games this season. Westcott started the season with the Wheeling Nailers, recording eight points (4g-4a) in 10 games over two seasons (2023-24, 2024-25).
Prior to his professional career, the Imperial, Missouri native played four seasons of college hockey - one at Penn State University and three at Lake Superior State University. In his final collegiate season, Westcott led the Lakers in scoring with 36 points in 38 games and was named CCHA First All-Star Team. In 91 NCAA games, Westcott scored 55 points (25g-30a). Westcott also enjoyed success at the junior level, winning the USHL 2019 Clark Cup Championship with the Sioux Falls Stampede.
Sato, 28, scored two points (1g-1a) in 10 games with Orlando this season. Sato sustained an upper body injury in late October that had him sidelined until early January. Since his return, the Nishitokyo, Japan scored one assist in five games.
Sato spent the 2023-24 campaign with the Belfast Giants of the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) based in the United Kingdom and the 2022-23 season with KeuPa HT and JoKP of Metsis (Finland). In his two professional seasons, Sato tallied 56 points (28g-28a) in 91 regular seasons games.
Internationally, Sato has competed for the Japan Men's Ice Hockey National Team and medaled three times at the Division 1 (B) World Championships in 2019 (Bronze), 2022 (Silver), and 2023 (Gold).
Cheremeta, 25, appeared in four games for Orlando following his acquisition from the Kalamazoo Wings. The Parkland, Florida native recorded zero points and a minus-two rating. In 18 total ECHL games this season, Cheremeta has tallied three points (1g-2a).
