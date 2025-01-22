Bison Strike Deal with Orlando
January 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Bloomington Bison News Release
Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison General Manager and Head Coach, Phillip Barski, announced today that the team has acquired forward Kohei Sato from the Orlando Solar Bears for forward Jared Westcott.
Sato, 28, has skated in 10 games this season with the Solar Bears posting two points (one goal, one assist) and nine penalty minutes.
The Nishitokio, Japan native played with the Belfast Giants of the Elite Ice Hockey League during the 2023-24 season. He recorded 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) and 33 penalty minutes in 47 games.
Internationally, Sato has competed for the Japan Men's Ice Hockey National Team and medaled three times at the Division 1 (B) World Championships in 2019 (Bronze), 2022 (Silver), and 2023 (Gold).
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound forward played with University of New Hampshire from 2017-2022 totaling 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists) in 104 NCAA DI games. He completed his collegiate career in 2021-22 with Bentley University skating in 31 games and potting 12 points (five goals, seven assists) while registering 26 penalty minutes.
The Bison return to Grossinger Motors Arena on Friday, January 24 at 7 p.m. for 309 Night featuring $3 beers, hot dogs, and sodas, $0 popcorn and a $9 specialty t-shirt. Single-game seats are available starting as low as $20! Group pricing with benefits and suite options are also available. Visit bloomingtonbisonhockey.com or call (309) 965-HERD for more information.
