Hank Crone and Matt Register Named to ECHL Midseason All-Star Team
January 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Idaho Steelheads News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL (@ECHL) announced today that Steelheads skaters Hank Crone and Matt Register have been named to the ECHL's Western Conference 2024-25 Midseason All-Star Team.
The roster for the ECHL All-Stars was determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, and media relations directors/broadcasters.
Crone, 26, is Idaho's leading scorer so far this season having collected 37 points (10G, 27A) in 30 games. The Dallas, TX native has missed eight straight games with an injury and last played on Dec. 31. Prior to his injury, the forward was tied for first amongst ECHL skaters with 27 assists and tied for second with 37 points. The 5-foot-9, 160lb left-handed shooter is in his third ECHL season after skating with the Allen Americans the previous two years where he was named league MVP back during the 2022-23 campaign leading the league with 49 goals and 105 points in 69 games.
Register, 35, currently ranks third amongst all ECHL defensemen with 28 assists and is fourth with 32 points having appeared in 38 games for Idaho this year while his plus-16 rating leads all Steelheads skaters. The Calgary, AB native is in his 12th ECHL season having accumulated 522 points (114G, 408A) in 649 regular season games while he is the ECHL's all-time post-season games played leader (156), points (118), and assists (89) having captured three ECHL Kelly Cup Championships, 2016 with Allen, 2017 and 2018 with Colorado. The 6-foot-2, 225lb left-handed shooter has been named to the All-ECHL First All-Star Team six times in his career while being named to the All-ECHL Second All-Star Team three times. Register is the only defensemen in league history to be named MVP of the Kelly Cup Playoffs having done so in 2017 and in addition he has been named ECHL Defenseman of the Year three times (2014, 2017, 2018).
Idaho hosts Tulsa Friday and Saturday down at the Idaho Central Arena for a 7:10 p.m. face-off.
Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 22, 2025
- Brady Fleurent Named to Midseason ECHL All-Star Team - Norfolk Admirals
- Dennis Cesana Named ECHL All-Star - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Kalmikov Named ECHL Midseason All-Star - Maine Mariners
- Matt Miller Selected as 2024-25 Midseason ECHL All-Star - Reading Royals
- Kevin O'Neil Named Midseason ECHL All-Star - Adirondack Thunder
- Defenseman Derek Topatigh Named an Eastern Conference Mid-Season All-Star - Atlanta Gladiators
- Mikesch, Hawkins, and Spezia Selected to 2025 ECHL Western Conference All-Star Team - Toledo Walleye
- Stinil, Bucheler Named to 2024-25 Midseason All-Star Team - Wichita Thunder
- Mark Sinclair Named to ECHL Midseason All-Star Team - Bloomington Bison
- Repaci and Welsh Named to 2024-25 Midseason ECHL All-Star Team - Worcester Railers HC
- Cam Johnson and Carson Gicewicz Named 2025 ECHL All Stars - Florida Everblades
- Simon Pinard, Sloan Stanick, and Brennan Kapcheck Named to the ECHL Midseason All-Star Team - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Kyle Mahew Named 2024-25 Midseason All-Star - Fort Wayne Komets
- Icemen's Koch Named to ECHL Midseason All-Star Team - Jacksonville Icemen
- Solar Bears Aaron Luchuk Selected to ECHL Mid-Season All-Star Team - Orlando Solar Bears
- Parker Berge Named an ECHL Eastern Conference All-Star - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Chas Sharpe Named 2025 ECHL Western Conference Midseason All-Star - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Hank Crone and Matt Register Named to ECHL Midseason All-Star Team - Idaho Steelheads
- Ryan Wagner Named Midseason All-Star - Rapid City Rush
- Michael Farren Named Midseason ECHL All-Star - Tulsa Oilers
- Grizzlies Defenseman Derek Daschke Named to 2024-25 ECHL Midseason All Star Team - Utah Grizzlies
- Kyler Kupka Named to 2024-25 ECHL Midseason All-Star Team - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Announces 2024-25 Midseason All-Stars - ECHL
- Goaltender William Rousseau Named ECHL Midseason All-Star - Iowa Heartlanders
- Murashov, Ortiz, Calvert Named ECHL All-Stars - Wheeling Nailers
- Railers Trade for Forward Mark Cheremeta from Orlando Solar Bears - Worcester Railers HC
- Solar Bears Acquire Forward Jared Westcott from Bloomington in Exchange for Kohei Sato; Move Mark Cheremeta to Worcester - Orlando Solar Bears
- Bison Strike Deal with Orlando - Bloomington Bison
- Super Sophomore: Carson Hocevar, NASCAR Night, and a Rookie Year to Remember - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Orlando Solar Bears, KFC Partner for 2024-25 Season - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Idaho Steelheads Stories
- Hank Crone and Matt Register Named to ECHL Midseason All-Star Team
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 14
- Jade Miller Scores Lone Goal in Series Finale Loss, 4-1
- DÉjÀ Vu As Steelheads Win In Shootout For Second Straight Night
- Ben Kraws Makes 48 Saves in 2-1 Shootout Win at Tulsa