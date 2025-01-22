Hank Crone and Matt Register Named to ECHL Midseason All-Star Team

January 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL (@ECHL) announced today that Steelheads skaters Hank Crone and Matt Register have been named to the ECHL's Western Conference 2024-25 Midseason All-Star Team.

The roster for the ECHL All-Stars was determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, and media relations directors/broadcasters.

Crone, 26, is Idaho's leading scorer so far this season having collected 37 points (10G, 27A) in 30 games. The Dallas, TX native has missed eight straight games with an injury and last played on Dec. 31. Prior to his injury, the forward was tied for first amongst ECHL skaters with 27 assists and tied for second with 37 points. The 5-foot-9, 160lb left-handed shooter is in his third ECHL season after skating with the Allen Americans the previous two years where he was named league MVP back during the 2022-23 campaign leading the league with 49 goals and 105 points in 69 games.

Register, 35, currently ranks third amongst all ECHL defensemen with 28 assists and is fourth with 32 points having appeared in 38 games for Idaho this year while his plus-16 rating leads all Steelheads skaters. The Calgary, AB native is in his 12th ECHL season having accumulated 522 points (114G, 408A) in 649 regular season games while he is the ECHL's all-time post-season games played leader (156), points (118), and assists (89) having captured three ECHL Kelly Cup Championships, 2016 with Allen, 2017 and 2018 with Colorado. The 6-foot-2, 225lb left-handed shooter has been named to the All-ECHL First All-Star Team six times in his career while being named to the All-ECHL Second All-Star Team three times. Register is the only defensemen in league history to be named MVP of the Kelly Cup Playoffs having done so in 2017 and in addition he has been named ECHL Defenseman of the Year three times (2014, 2017, 2018).

Idaho hosts Tulsa Friday and Saturday down at the Idaho Central Arena for a 7:10 p.m. face-off.

