Goaltender William Rousseau Named ECHL Midseason All-Star
January 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - Iowa Heartlanders goaltender William Rousseau was named to the 2024-25 ECHL Midseason All-Star Team, the ECHL announced Wednesday. Rousseau is the second Heartlanders goaltender named an all-star, joining 2023-24 selection Peyton Jones.
The rookie is fourth in the league with a 2.18 goals-against average and second with a .930 save percentage. He leads ECHL rookies in both categories and owns a 9-2-3-0 record with two shutouts. Over his last ten starts, Rousseau is 8-0-2-0 and has allowed 18 goals.
Rousseau, a native of Trois-Rivieres, QC, signed an ECHL contract with Iowa this offseason and has earned multiple call-ups to the Iowa Wild. Earlier this month, the Wild rewarded the 22-year-old with a two-year AHL contract.
Last season, Rousseau won CHL Goaltender of the Year and earned the QMJHL's Jacque Plante Trophy (best GAA) with Rouyn-Noranda. The year before, Rousseau topped the QMJHL with a 2.22 goals-against average and won a Memorial Cup with Quebec.
The roster for the ECHL All-Stars was determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors and broadcasters. The coaches were determined by the team with the highest points percentage in each conference through games of Jan. 5, 2025.
The Heartlanders take to the road for three games this week, visiting Cincinnati Friday at 6:35 and Toledo on Saturday at 6:15 p.m. and Sunday at 4:15 p.m. Iowa is back home for three games against Kalamazoo on Jan. 31-Feb. 2.
