Brady Fleurent Named to Midseason ECHL All-Star Team
January 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, have announced that forward Brady Fleurent has been named to the ECHL's Eastern Conference Midseason All-Star Team.
Fleurent, a native of Biddeford, Maine, currently leads the Admirals with 46 points, which is second in the ECHL to Toledo's Brandon Hawkins. Fleurent leads not only Norfolk in assists (31), but in the ECHL as well. He has played in all 37 games this season and is a +22 rating, along with 15 goals.
The 30-year-old has been playing professional hockey since 2019 and has played in 73 regular season games with the Admirals (29g, 47a).
Prior to turning pro, Fleurent played four years at the University of New England (NCAA-III). In each of his seasons, he posted a minimum of 29 points. Fleurent was also team captain during his junior and senior campaigns.
He is currently the program's all time leader in points (181), assists (121), and games played (110). Fleurent was recently inducted into the University of New England Varsity Club Athletics Hall of Fame.
