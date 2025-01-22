Solar Bears Aaron Luchuk Selected to ECHL Mid-Season All-Star Team
January 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
SHREWSBURY, NJ. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Tuesday (Jan. 21) in conjunction with the ECHL, forward Aaron Luchuk has been selected to the 2025 Eastern Conference ECHL Mid-Season All-Star Team.
Luchuk, 27, leads the Solar Bears in assists (23) and points (38) and on January 20, he became the Solar Bears all-time leading point scorer recording his 202nd point for Orlando in an 8-5 victory over Atlanta.
In three-plus seasons for Orlando spanning 207 regular season games, the Kingston, Ontario native has tallied 202 points (84g-118a).
He led the entire ECHL in scoring during the 2020-21 season, scoring 28 goals and adding 46 assists for 74 points, setting Solar Bears all-time, single-season marks in assists and points while also earning ECHL First All-Star Team honors.
Solar Bears ECHL All-Star Classic Player Selection History:
Season - Host - Solar Bears Representative
2012-13 - Colorado Eagles - C.J. Severyn (Replaced Nick Petersen)
2013-14 - No game
2014-15 - Orlando Solar Bears - Solar Bears roster (host team)
2015-16 - No game
2016-17 - Adirondack Thunder - Tony Cameranesi (did not play)
2017-18 - Indy Fuel - Nolan Valleau
2018-19 - Toledo Walleye - Brent Pedersen (alternate, did not play)
2019-20 - Wichita Thunder - Michael Brodzinski
2020-21 - No game
2021-22 - Jacksonville Icemen - Brad Barone, Aaron Luchuk
2022-23 - Norfolk Admirals - Michael Brodzinski
2023-24 - Savannah Ghost Pirates - Mitchell Hoelscher
2024-25 - No game - Aaron Luchuk
