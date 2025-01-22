Royals Acquire Mackenzie Dwyer from Jacksonville in Exchange for Future Considerations; Sign Tyler Williams to SPC

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that defenseman Mackenzie Dwyer has been acquired from the Jacksonville Icemen in exchange for Future Considerations.

Additionally, forward Tyler Williams has been signed to a Standard Player Contract (SPC).

Dwyer, 27, opened the 2024-25 campaign, his fifth professional season, with Jacksonville in the ECHL where he recorded 0 points seven penalty minutes and a -4 rating in 11 games played.

A native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Williams registered three points (1g-2a) and 15 penalty minutes in 23 games last season between the Maine Mariners (13), Fort Wayne Komets (6) and Jacksonville (4).

Across 169 professional career games between the ECHL (103) and SPHL (66), the 6'3", 201-pound, left-shot defenseman has accumulated 37 points (5g-32a), 191 penalty minutes and a -4 rating. In 103 ECHL career games, Dwyer has logged 20 points (3g-17a), 98 penalty minutes and a -5 rating between stints with the Norfolk Admirals (2019-20), Fort Wayne (2022-23, 2023-24), Maine (2023-24) and Jacksonville (2022-23, 2023-24, 2024-25). in 66 SPHL career games, he has totaled 17 points (2g-15a), 93 penalty minutes and a +1 rating with the Birmingham Bulls (2020-21, 2022-23).

The deadline to complete Future Considerations is 3:00 p.m. ET on June 20, 2025.

Williams, 24, opened the 2024-25 campaign, his first professional season, with the Knoxville Ice Bears in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) where he recorded 29 points (10g-19a), eight penalty minutes and a +9 rating in 31 games played.

A native of South Lyon, Michigan, Williams concluded his four-year NCAA career at Lake Superior State University last season where he registered three goals for three points, six penalty minutes and a -9 rating in 21 games. In total, the 5'7", 174-pound, left-shot forward amassed nine points (5g-4a), 14 penalty minutes and a -10 rating in 63 NCAA career games.

Prior to his NCAA career, Williams played in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) for the Nanaimo Clippers (2018-19, 2019-20) where he accumulated 86 points (25g-61a) in 111 BCHL career games. Additionally, Williams added two points (2a) in nine total BCHL playoff games with Nanaimo in 2019 and 2020.

Tyler has two brothers, Connor and Cooper, who play for Arcadia University in the NCAA III and Prince George Spruce Kings in the BCHL, respectively.

