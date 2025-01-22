Royals Acquire Mackenzie Dwyer from Jacksonville in Exchange for Future Considerations; Sign Tyler Williams to SPC
January 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that defenseman Mackenzie Dwyer has been acquired from the Jacksonville Icemen in exchange for Future Considerations.
Additionally, forward Tyler Williams has been signed to a Standard Player Contract (SPC).
Dwyer, 27, opened the 2024-25 campaign, his fifth professional season, with Jacksonville in the ECHL where he recorded 0 points seven penalty minutes and a -4 rating in 11 games played.
A native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Williams registered three points (1g-2a) and 15 penalty minutes in 23 games last season between the Maine Mariners (13), Fort Wayne Komets (6) and Jacksonville (4).
Across 169 professional career games between the ECHL (103) and SPHL (66), the 6'3", 201-pound, left-shot defenseman has accumulated 37 points (5g-32a), 191 penalty minutes and a -4 rating. In 103 ECHL career games, Dwyer has logged 20 points (3g-17a), 98 penalty minutes and a -5 rating between stints with the Norfolk Admirals (2019-20), Fort Wayne (2022-23, 2023-24), Maine (2023-24) and Jacksonville (2022-23, 2023-24, 2024-25). in 66 SPHL career games, he has totaled 17 points (2g-15a), 93 penalty minutes and a +1 rating with the Birmingham Bulls (2020-21, 2022-23).
The deadline to complete Future Considerations is 3:00 p.m. ET on June 20, 2025.
Williams, 24, opened the 2024-25 campaign, his first professional season, with the Knoxville Ice Bears in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) where he recorded 29 points (10g-19a), eight penalty minutes and a +9 rating in 31 games played.
A native of South Lyon, Michigan, Williams concluded his four-year NCAA career at Lake Superior State University last season where he registered three goals for three points, six penalty minutes and a -9 rating in 21 games. In total, the 5'7", 174-pound, left-shot forward amassed nine points (5g-4a), 14 penalty minutes and a -10 rating in 63 NCAA career games.
Prior to his NCAA career, Williams played in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) for the Nanaimo Clippers (2018-19, 2019-20) where he accumulated 86 points (25g-61a) in 111 BCHL career games. Additionally, Williams added two points (2a) in nine total BCHL playoff games with Nanaimo in 2019 and 2020.
Tyler has two brothers, Connor and Cooper, who play for Arcadia University in the NCAA III and Prince George Spruce Kings in the BCHL, respectively.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 22, 2025
- Thunder Inks Rookie Forward Alex Gritz - Wichita Thunder
- K-Wings Forward Ben Berard Named to 2024-25 ECHL Midseason All-Stars - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Transactions - January 22 - ECHL
- Thrashers Night Returns on March 1st and 2nd - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Acquire Mackenzie Dwyer from Jacksonville in Exchange for Future Considerations; Sign Tyler Williams to SPC - Reading Royals
- Brady Fleurent Named to Midseason ECHL All-Star Team - Norfolk Admirals
- Dennis Cesana Named ECHL All-Star - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Kalmikov Named ECHL Midseason All-Star - Maine Mariners
- Matt Miller Selected as 2024-25 Midseason ECHL All-Star - Reading Royals
- Kevin O'Neil Named Midseason ECHL All-Star - Adirondack Thunder
- Defenseman Derek Topatigh Named an Eastern Conference Mid-Season All-Star - Atlanta Gladiators
- Mikesch, Hawkins, and Spezia Selected to 2025 ECHL Western Conference All-Star Team - Toledo Walleye
- Stinil, Bucheler Named to 2024-25 Midseason All-Star Team - Wichita Thunder
- Mark Sinclair Named to ECHL Midseason All-Star Team - Bloomington Bison
- Repaci and Welsh Named to 2024-25 Midseason ECHL All-Star Team - Worcester Railers HC
- Cam Johnson and Carson Gicewicz Named 2025 ECHL All Stars - Florida Everblades
- Simon Pinard, Sloan Stanick, and Brennan Kapcheck Named to the ECHL Midseason All-Star Team - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Kyle Mahew Named 2024-25 Midseason All-Star - Fort Wayne Komets
- Icemen's Koch Named to ECHL Midseason All-Star Team - Jacksonville Icemen
- Solar Bears Aaron Luchuk Selected to ECHL Mid-Season All-Star Team - Orlando Solar Bears
- Parker Berge Named an ECHL Eastern Conference All-Star - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Chas Sharpe Named 2025 ECHL Western Conference Midseason All-Star - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Hank Crone and Matt Register Named to ECHL Midseason All-Star Team - Idaho Steelheads
- Ryan Wagner Named Midseason All-Star - Rapid City Rush
- Michael Farren Named Midseason ECHL All-Star - Tulsa Oilers
- Grizzlies Defenseman Derek Daschke Named to 2024-25 ECHL Midseason All Star Team - Utah Grizzlies
- Kyler Kupka Named to 2024-25 ECHL Midseason All-Star Team - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Announces 2024-25 Midseason All-Stars - ECHL
- Goaltender William Rousseau Named ECHL Midseason All-Star - Iowa Heartlanders
- Murashov, Ortiz, Calvert Named ECHL All-Stars - Wheeling Nailers
- Railers Trade for Forward Mark Cheremeta from Orlando Solar Bears - Worcester Railers HC
- Solar Bears Acquire Forward Jared Westcott from Bloomington in Exchange for Kohei Sato; Move Mark Cheremeta to Worcester - Orlando Solar Bears
- Bison Strike Deal with Orlando - Bloomington Bison
- Super Sophomore: Carson Hocevar, NASCAR Night, and a Rookie Year to Remember - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Orlando Solar Bears, KFC Partner for 2024-25 Season - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Royals Acquire Mackenzie Dwyer from Jacksonville in Exchange for Future Considerations; Sign Tyler Williams to SPC
- Matt Miller Selected as 2024-25 Midseason ECHL All-Star
- Royals Open Three-Game Road-Trip with Friday Faceoff in Greenville
- Gianfranco Cassaro Recalled by Lehigh Valley from Loan to Reading
- Gratton Scores Twice, Royals Take Five of Six Points over Icemen, 5-3