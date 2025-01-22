Kalmikov Named ECHL Midseason All-Star

January 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - Maine Mariners forward Brooklyn Kalmikov was named to the ECHL Eastern Conference Midseason All-Star Team, as announced by the league on Wednesday. This season, no ECHL All-Star Classic was scheduled, with the Heritage Classic taking its place last week in Kalamazoo.

Kalmikov, 23, is Maine's leading scorer. Through 29 games, he is averaging exactly a point per game, with 11 goals and 18 assists. This is Kalmikov's second season as a Mariner, after originally signing as a free agent in the 2023 offseason. He is on pace to eclipse his 49-point campaign in 2023-24, which placed him third on the team. Prior to joining the Mariners, Kalmikov spent his rookie season with the Wheeling Nailers in 2022-23, posting 52 points (23 goals, 29 assists) in 66 games. He also appeared in three AHL games for the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins that season.

The full All-Star rosters can be viewed here. The rosters for the ECHL All-Stars were determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors and broadcasters. The coaches were determined by the team with the highest points percentage in each conference through games of Jan. 5, 2025.

As a part of the All-Star selection, DASH - the Official Mobile Auction Platform of the ECHL - will auction off each player's jersey. The auction is now live, and will run through Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. ET.

The Maine Mariners are on home ice all weekend long for a Three Dollar Deweys "Threekend" against Worcester and Trois-Rivieres, beginning with Pride Night presented by the Holiday Inn by the Bay on Friday, January 24th at 7:15 PM. Saturday, January 25th is "Hockey Fights Cancer" at 6 PM and Sunday the 26th is "Pucks n Paws" presented by UNUM, a 3 PM faceoff. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.