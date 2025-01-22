Parker Berge Named an ECHL Eastern Conference All-Star

January 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today that rookie defenseman Parker Berge has been named to the 2024-25 ECHL Eastern Conference Midseason All-Star Team.

The roster for the ECHL All-Stars was determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors and broadcasters. The coaches were determined by the team with the highest points percentage in each conference through games of January 5, 2025.

Berge heads into the midway point of the season as the second-leading scorer of the Swamp Rabbits. The 6'0", 180-pound blueliner has five goals, 19 assists, and 24 points to his credit through 34 games in his first professional season. Berge's 19 assists lead the Swamp Rabbits, and are tied for the ECHL lead amongst first-year defensemen, doubling also for a share of sixth amongst ECHL first year professionals.

A native of Edmonton, Alberta, Berge, 22, turned professional this last season following the end of his WHL major-junior career. Over the course of five seasons, he played almost the whole time with the Regina Pats before finishing his final campaign last year with the Everett Silvertips. All said, Berge earned 100 points (18g-82ast) in 213 games. He is on contract with the Swamp Rabbits' AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign.

As a part of the All-Star selection, DASH - the Official Mobile Auction Platform of the ECHL - will auction off each player's jersey. Fans can bid on Parker Berge's jersey, with the auction running until Wednesday, February 5th at 7 p.m. ET.

EASTERN CONFERENCE ALL-STARS

Goaltenders

Cam Johnson, Florida Everblades

Sergei Murashov, Wheeling Nailers

Defensemen

Derek Topatigh, Atlanta Gladiators

PARKER BERGE, GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS

Dennis Cesana, Savannah Ghost Pirates

Chris Jandric, Trois-Rivières Lions

Chris Ortiz, Wheeling Nailers

Connor Welsh, Worcester Railers

Forwards

Kevin O'Neill, Adirondack Thunder

Carson Gicewicz, Florida Everblades

Davis Koch, Jacksonville Icemen

Brooklyn Kalmikov, Maine Mariners

Brady Fleurent, Norfolk Admirals

Aaron Luchuk, Orlando Solar Bears

Matt Miller, Reading Royals

Kyler Kupka, South Carolina Stingrays

Alex Beaucage, Trois-Rivières Lions

Jakov Novak, Trois-Rivières Lions

Atley Calvert, Wheeling Nailers

Anthony Repaci, Worcester Railers

Coach

Ron Choules, Trois-Rivières Lions

WESTERN CONFERENCE ALL-STARS

Goaltenders

Mark Sinclair, Bloomington Bison

William Rousseau, Iowa Heartlanders

Defensemen

Chas Sharpe, Cincinnati Cyclones

Kyle Mayhew, Fort Wayne Komets

Matt Register, Idaho Steelheads

Brennan Kapchek, Tahoe Knight Mosters

Derek Daschke, Utah Grizzlies

Jeremie Bucheler, Wichita Thunder

Forwards

Brayden Watts, Allen Americans

Hank Crone, Idaho Steelheads

Cam Hausinger, Indy Fuel

Ben Berard, Kalamazoo Wings

Cade Borchardt, Kansas City Mavericks

Ryan Wagner, Rapid City Rush

Simon Pinard, Tahoe Knight Monsters

Sloan Stanick, Tahoe Knight Monsters

Brandon Hawkins, Toledo Walleye

Tyler Spezia, Toledo Walleye

Michael Farren, Tulsa Oilers

Michal Stinil, Wichita Thunder

Coach

Pat Mikesch, Toledo Walleye

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.