Jakub Demek Recalled to Henderson from Tahoe

January 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights announced that forward Jakub Demek has been recalled back from Tahoe to Henderson.

Demek, 21, was a 4th-round pick in 2021 by the Vegas Golden Knights, and began his season in Tahoe after recovering from a lover body injury. In four games with the Knight Monsters, he tallied two assists and 10 shots on goal.

"He was trying to get his feet back under him and get ready to play back in the American League, because he's an American League player all day," said Knight Monsters head coach Alex Loh.

In 55 games last season for Henderson, Demek scored seven goals and added nine assists.

The Knight Monsters begin the second half on Friday, January 24 at home against the Fort Wayne Komets. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 pm. Ticket packages for the 2024-25 Tahoe Knight Monsters season are now available. For more information, visit https://knightmonstershockey.com/.

