Steelheads Acquire Defenseman Ryan Gagnon from Allen Americans

January 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has acquired defenseman Ryan Gagnon from the Allen Americans in exchange for forward Kamerin Nault. Nault was acquired by Idaho from Norfolk on Jan. 2 for future considerations but was suspended by the team on Jan. 5.

Gagnon, 28, is in his third professional season having played three years with the Allen Americans appearing in 157 career games posting 20 points (4G, 16A) with 16 Kelly Cup Playoff games where he collected six points (1G, 5A). Prior to professional hockey, the Quensel, BC native played parts of four seasons at the University of Calgary from 2017-22 skating in 99 career games tallying 40 points (8G, 32A). The 6-foot-2, 195lb right-handed shooter served as team captain during the 2021-22 campaign and was named to the USports West First All-Star Team. He was also named to the USports West All-Rookie Team during the 2017-18 season.

Idaho hosts Tulsa Friday and Saturday down at the Idaho Central Arena for a 7:10 p.m. face-off.

Idaho hosts Tulsa Friday and Saturday down at the Idaho Central Arena for a 7:10 p.m. face-off.

