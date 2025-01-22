Simon Pinard, Sloan Stanick, and Brennan Kapcheck Named to the ECHL Midseason All-Star Team

January 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights announced that Simon Pinard, Sloan Stanick, and Brennan Kapcheck have been named to the ECHL's 2024-2025 Midseason All-Star team.

Pinard leads the Knight Monsters and is tied for third in the ECHL in goals with 20. His 36 total points are 13th in the league, and he is second in power play goals with eight.

This season, Pinard scored the first power play goal in franchise history, and had the first hat trick and four-goal game as well on November 13 against the Tulsa Oilers.

Stanick is the top scoring rookie in the ECHL (and 6th overall) with 40 points and leads the Knight Monsters in that category. He was named the ECHL's Rookie of the Month in December after scoring eight goals and adding 13 assists.

He had his first hat trick of his professional career against Utah on December 15 and has four games of three or more points this season. He is the youngest player on the Knight Monsters roster.

Kapcheck leads all Knight Monsters defenders in assists with 21 and total points with 24. His 24 points ranks 15th among ECHL defenders. Two of his three goals this season were game winners in overtime, in Utah on December 18 and in Maine on January 3.

With their three Midseason All-Star selections, the Knight Monsters have the most players among all western conference teams and are tied for the most selections across the ECHL. For all three players, this is their first time being named to the ECHL All-Star team.

All three players will have All-Star jerseys auctioned off.

At the midway point in the season, the Knight Monsters are 24-11-2-1, first in the mountain division, and second in the western conference. They begin the second half on Friday, January 24 at home against the Fort Wayne Komets. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 pm. Ticket packages for the 2024-25 Tahoe Knight Monsters season are now available. For more information, visit https://knightmonstershockey.com/.

