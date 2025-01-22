ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

January 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Wednesday announced the following fines and suspensions resulting from ECHL Game #885, Atlanta at Orlando, on Jan. 20.

Atlanta's Brendan Datema has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized elbowing infraction at 11:25 of the third period.

Datema will miss Atlanta's game at Savannah on Jan. 24.

Orlando's Kelly Bent has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his game misconduct for aggressor at 19:19 of the third period.

Bent will miss Orlando's games at Jacksonville (Jan. 25) and vs. Jacksonville (Jan. 26).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.