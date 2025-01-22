Ryan Gagnon Traded to Idaho for Forward Kamerin Nault

Kamerin Nault with the Norfolk Admirals

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, along with Americans Interim Head Coach Brett Ferguson, announced a trade today, sending defenseman Ryan Gagnon to the Idaho Steelheads, in exchange for forward Kamerin Nault.

Kamerin Nault was traded to Idaho from Norfolk on January 1st. He did not report to Idaho, and was suspended by the team. His suspension was lifted today and traded to the Americans.

In 15 games with the Norfolk Admirals this year he had six points (1 goal and 5 assists). He has played 165 ECHL games since the 2018-2019 season with stops in Greenville, Kansas City, Atlanta, Reading, Florida and Iowa.

The 29-year-old forward grew up in Winnipeg, Manitoba, playing three years of college hockey at the University of Manitoba from 2017 to 2019.

The Americans return to action on Friday night in Rapid City, where they open a two-game weekend series.

