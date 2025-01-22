Ryan Wagner Named Midseason All-Star

January 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, are excited to share that Ryan Wagner has been named an ECHL Midseason All-Star.

Wagner, 28, is Rapid City's top scorer through one half of play. He leads the Rush with 18 assists and 31 points while also being tied for the most goals on the team with 13. The native of Park Ridge, Ill. has put up multiple points in a game ten times while also skating in all 37 contests so far.

This is Wagner's first All-Star nomination in his first full ECHL season.

Head Coach and General Manager Scott Burt named Wagner team captain in October. He signed with the Rush in August, marking one of the most significant free-agent signings in the organization's history.

The roster for the ECHL All-Stars was determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors and broadcasters. While there will not be an All-Star Game this year, each player's All-Star jersey will be auctioned off on DASH through February 5th at 5:00 p.m. MT.

