Cam Johnson and Carson Gicewicz Named 2025 ECHL All Stars
January 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades, in tandem with the ECHL, are represented by Cam Johnson and Carson Gicewicz on the Eastern Conference 2025 Midseason All-Star Team.
Johnson, 30, makes his second All-Star roster after previously being selected as Florida's representative in 2023. He leads the ECHL in wins (20), goals-against average (1.65), save percentage (.934) and shutouts (4) this season. The three-time Kelly Cup champion got his 100th win with the Everblades on January 8 against the Idaho Steelheads.
"Cam has performed at an elite level from the start of the season, [he's] deserving of the All-Star accolade and more," said head coach Brad Ralph.
Carson Gicewicz, 27, makes the All-Star roster for the first time in his professional career. leads the Everblades in points this season with 33 and goals with 15 so far. The first-year Blade also leads Florida with eight multi-point games this season.
"Carson has been a beast and difference maker," Ralph said. "He is playing in all facets of the game logging big minutes. We are so proud that Carson is getting acknowledged for his hard play through this All-Star selection."
Florida is one of eight teams featuring multiple representatives on the All-Star Team. The Trois-Rivières Lions have the most representation with four members of their organization on the roster.
The roster for the ECHL All-Stars was determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, and broadcasters. The coaches were determined by the team with the highest points percentage in each conference through games as of January 5, 2025.
EASTERN CONFERENCE ALL STARS
Coach Ron Choules, Trois-Rivières Lions; 23-4-4-0 record (Jan 5, 2025)
Forward Kevin O'Neil, Adirondack Thunder: 30 GP, 8-19-27
Forward Carson Gicewicz, Florida Everblades: 37 GP, 15-18-33
Forward Davis Koch, Jacksonville Icemen: 39 GP, 8-18-26
Forward Brooklyn Kalmikov, Maine Mariners: 29 GP, 11-18-29
Forward Brady Fleurent, Norfolk Admirals: 37 GP, 15-31-46
Forward Aaron Luckuk, Orlando Solar Bears: 43 GP, 15-23-38
Forward Matt Miller, Reading Royals: 39 GP, 5-17-22
Forward Kyler Kupka, South Carolina Stingrays: 36 GP, 18-18-36
Forward Alex Beaucage, Trois-Rivières Lions: 16 GP, 13-12-25
Forward Jakov Novak, Trois-Rivières Lions: 29 GP, 14-19-33
Forward Atley Calvert, Wheeling Nailers: 35 GP, 13-22-25
Forward Anthony Repaci, Worcester Railers: 39 GP, 22-23-45
Defenseman Derek Topatigh, Atlanta Gladiators: 40 GP, 6-21-27
Defenseman Parker Berge, Greenville Swamp Rabbits: 34 GP, 5-19-24
Defenseman Dennis Cesana, Savannah Ghost Pirates: 35 GP, 11-24-35
Defenseman Chris Jandric, Trois-Rivières Lions: 26 GP, 4-21-25
Defenseman Chris Ortiz, Wheeling Nailers: 34 GP, 5-31-36
Defenseman Connor Welsh, Worcester Railers: 39, 4-29-33
Goaltender Cam Johnson, Florida Everblades: 24 GP, 20-3-1-0, 1.65 GAA, .934 SP, 4 SO
Goaltender Sergei Murashov, Wheeling Nailers: 20 GP, 15-3-1-0, 2.41 GAA, .919 SP, 0 SO
WESTERN CONFERENCE ALL STARS
Coach Pat Mikesch, Toledo Walleye: 21-7-4-0 record (Jan 5, 2025)
Forward Brayden Watts, Allen Americans: 36 GP, 15-23-38
Forward Hank Crone, Idaho Steelheads: 30 GP, 10-27-37
Forward Cam Hausinger, Indy Fuel: 32 GP, 14-9-23
Forward Ben Berard, Kalamazoo Wings: 24 GP, 12-8-20
Forward Cade Borchardt, Kansas City Mavericks: 32 GP, 23-19-42
Forward Ryan Wagner, Rapid City Rush: 37 GP, 13-18-31
Forward Simon Pinard, Tahoe Knight Monsters: 32 GP, 20-16-36
Forward Sloan Stanick, Tahoe Knight Monsters: 36 GP, 17-23-40
Forward Brandon Hawkins, Toledo Walleye: 39 GP, 20-29-49
Forward Tyler Spezia, Toledo Walleye: 37 GP, 16-20-36
Forward Michael Farren, Tulsa Oilers: 34 GP, 16-13-29
Forward Michal Stinil, Wichita Thunder: 31 GP, 16-23-39
Defenseman Chas Sharpe, Cincinnati Cyclones: 39 GP, 15-11-26
Defenseman Kyle Mayhew, Fort Wayne Komets: 36 GP, 6-27-33
Defenseman Matt Register, Idaho Steelheads: 38 GP, 4-28-32
Defenseman Brennan Kapchek, Tahoe Knight Monsters: 37 GP, 3-21-24
Defenseman Derek Daschke, Utah Grizzlies: 29 GP, 7-21-28
Defenseman Jeremie Bucheler, Wichita Thunder: 39 GP, 6-18-24
Goaltender Mark Sinclair, Bloomington Bison: 19 GP, 9-6-1-1, 2.16 GAA, .924 SP, 1 SO
Goaltender William Rousseau, Iowa Heartlanders: 14 GP, 9-2-3-0, 2.18 GAA, .930 SP, 2 SO
