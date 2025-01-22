Icemen Trade Mackenzie Dwyer to Reading
January 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has traded defenseman Mackenzie Dwyer to the Reading Royals in exchange for future considerations.
Dwyer, 27, appeared in 11 games for the Icemen this season, which was also third stint in Jacksonville. Last season, Dwyer appeared in four games with the Icemen before playing 19 additional games split in time with the Fort Wayne Komets and Maine Mariners totaling four points. During the 2022-23 season, Dwyer posted seven points (1g, 6a) in 32 games with the Icemen. The 6-3, 200-pound defenseman from Winnipeg has totaled 20 points (3g, 17a) with 98 penalty minutes in 103 career ECHL games.
The Icemen play host to the Orlando Solar Bears this Saturday at 7 p.m. for Star Wars night at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.
