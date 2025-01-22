Swamp Rabbits Announce Additional Guests for NASCAR Night
January 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced additional guests for this Saturday's "NASCAR Night", presented by Arthrex.
Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry XSE joins five other drivers to bring the "NASCAR Night" lineup to 22 drivers in attendance. Additionally, Pastor Joe Nelms of Family Baptist Church in Lebanon, Tenn., will provide a pre-game chapel session and the invocation prior to the National Anthem, and 7NEWS weekend sports anchor Todd Summers will moderate the Crew Chief Meet and Greet in the Harley Davidson Motor Lounge.
Briscoe is a two-time NCS race winner, additionally racking up 13 top-five's, 33 top-10's, and two poles over the course of 144 NCS starts. The Mitchell, Ind., native is also a three-time Rookie of the Year, garnering the recognition in the NCS in 2021, the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) in 2019, and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) in 2017.
Briscoe joins NCTS Truck Series drivers Thomas Annunziata, Stefan Parsons, and Andres Perez, late model driver Ben Maier, and Ryan Vargas, a returner from 2024's event and NASCAR Whelan Euro driver for the evening's festivities, in addition to previously announced guests.
Nelms has been the pastor of the Family Baptist Church since 2008. He came to national prominence in July of 2011 when he provided a unique invocation prior to the Federated Auto Parts 300 at Nashville Super Speedway in what is now the NXS. Prior to the game, Pastor Nelms will hold a pregame chapel session from 5:10-5:30pm on the Pepsi Terrace and will provide the invocation before the National Anthem and puck drop.
Todd Summers is the weekend sports anchor and weekday sports reporter for 7NEWS, and will moderate the Crew Chief Meet and Greet featuring Luke Lambert, Travis Peterson, Brian Pattie, and Chad Walter. Prior to joining the sports team at 7NEWS, Todd worked at WCYB-TV in Bristol, Va., WBIR-TV in Knoxville, Tenn., and WRIC in Richmond, Va. Summers has been covering sports throughout the southeast for more than 20 years, and has had the opportunity to cover many exciting events, including The Masters, Super Bowl, Daytona 500, College World Series, Women's Final Four, and several college football bowl games.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 22, 2025
- Ryan Gagnon Traded to Idaho for Forward Kamerin Nault - Allen Americans
- Swamp Rabbits Announce Additional Guests for NASCAR Night - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Steelheads Acquire Defenseman Ryan Gagnon from Allen Americans - Idaho Steelheads
- Thunder Inks Rookie Forward Alex Gritz - Wichita Thunder
- K-Wings Forward Ben Berard Named to 2024-25 ECHL Midseason All-Stars - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Transactions - January 22 - ECHL
- Thrashers Night Returns on March 1st and 2nd - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Acquire Mackenzie Dwyer from Jacksonville in Exchange for Future Considerations; Sign Tyler Williams to SPC - Reading Royals
- Brady Fleurent Named to Midseason ECHL All-Star Team - Norfolk Admirals
- Dennis Cesana Named ECHL All-Star - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Kalmikov Named ECHL Midseason All-Star - Maine Mariners
- Matt Miller Selected as 2024-25 Midseason ECHL All-Star - Reading Royals
- Kevin O'Neil Named Midseason ECHL All-Star - Adirondack Thunder
- Defenseman Derek Topatigh Named an Eastern Conference Mid-Season All-Star - Atlanta Gladiators
- Mikesch, Hawkins, and Spezia Selected to 2025 ECHL Western Conference All-Star Team - Toledo Walleye
- Stinil, Bucheler Named to 2024-25 Midseason All-Star Team - Wichita Thunder
- Mark Sinclair Named to ECHL Midseason All-Star Team - Bloomington Bison
- Repaci and Welsh Named to 2024-25 Midseason ECHL All-Star Team - Worcester Railers HC
- Cam Johnson and Carson Gicewicz Named 2025 ECHL All Stars - Florida Everblades
- Simon Pinard, Sloan Stanick, and Brennan Kapcheck Named to the ECHL Midseason All-Star Team - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Kyle Mahew Named 2024-25 Midseason All-Star - Fort Wayne Komets
- Icemen's Koch Named to ECHL Midseason All-Star Team - Jacksonville Icemen
- Solar Bears Aaron Luchuk Selected to ECHL Mid-Season All-Star Team - Orlando Solar Bears
- Parker Berge Named an ECHL Eastern Conference All-Star - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Chas Sharpe Named 2025 ECHL Western Conference Midseason All-Star - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Hank Crone and Matt Register Named to ECHL Midseason All-Star Team - Idaho Steelheads
- Ryan Wagner Named Midseason All-Star - Rapid City Rush
- Michael Farren Named Midseason ECHL All-Star - Tulsa Oilers
- Grizzlies Defenseman Derek Daschke Named to 2024-25 ECHL Midseason All Star Team - Utah Grizzlies
- Kyler Kupka Named to 2024-25 ECHL Midseason All-Star Team - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Announces 2024-25 Midseason All-Stars - ECHL
- Goaltender William Rousseau Named ECHL Midseason All-Star - Iowa Heartlanders
- Murashov, Ortiz, Calvert Named ECHL All-Stars - Wheeling Nailers
- Railers Trade for Forward Mark Cheremeta from Orlando Solar Bears - Worcester Railers HC
- Solar Bears Acquire Forward Jared Westcott from Bloomington in Exchange for Kohei Sato; Move Mark Cheremeta to Worcester - Orlando Solar Bears
- Bison Strike Deal with Orlando - Bloomington Bison
- Super Sophomore: Carson Hocevar, NASCAR Night, and a Rookie Year to Remember - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Orlando Solar Bears, KFC Partner for 2024-25 Season - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- Swamp Rabbits Announce Additional Guests for NASCAR Night
- Parker Berge Named an ECHL Eastern Conference All-Star
- Super Sophomore: Carson Hocevar, NASCAR Night, and a Rookie Year to Remember
- Swamp Rabbits Fall against Stingrays in Weekend Finale
- Casey Dornbach Acquired in a Trade with Toledo