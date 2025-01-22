Swamp Rabbits Announce Additional Guests for NASCAR Night

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced additional guests for this Saturday's "NASCAR Night", presented by Arthrex.

Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry XSE joins five other drivers to bring the "NASCAR Night" lineup to 22 drivers in attendance. Additionally, Pastor Joe Nelms of Family Baptist Church in Lebanon, Tenn., will provide a pre-game chapel session and the invocation prior to the National Anthem, and 7NEWS weekend sports anchor Todd Summers will moderate the Crew Chief Meet and Greet in the Harley Davidson Motor Lounge.

Briscoe is a two-time NCS race winner, additionally racking up 13 top-five's, 33 top-10's, and two poles over the course of 144 NCS starts. The Mitchell, Ind., native is also a three-time Rookie of the Year, garnering the recognition in the NCS in 2021, the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) in 2019, and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) in 2017.

Briscoe joins NCTS Truck Series drivers Thomas Annunziata, Stefan Parsons, and Andres Perez, late model driver Ben Maier, and Ryan Vargas, a returner from 2024's event and NASCAR Whelan Euro driver for the evening's festivities, in addition to previously announced guests.

Nelms has been the pastor of the Family Baptist Church since 2008. He came to national prominence in July of 2011 when he provided a unique invocation prior to the Federated Auto Parts 300 at Nashville Super Speedway in what is now the NXS. Prior to the game, Pastor Nelms will hold a pregame chapel session from 5:10-5:30pm on the Pepsi Terrace and will provide the invocation before the National Anthem and puck drop.

Todd Summers is the weekend sports anchor and weekday sports reporter for 7NEWS, and will moderate the Crew Chief Meet and Greet featuring Luke Lambert, Travis Peterson, Brian Pattie, and Chad Walter. Prior to joining the sports team at 7NEWS, Todd worked at WCYB-TV in Bristol, Va., WBIR-TV in Knoxville, Tenn., and WRIC in Richmond, Va. Summers has been covering sports throughout the southeast for more than 20 years, and has had the opportunity to cover many exciting events, including The Masters, Super Bowl, Daytona 500, College World Series, Women's Final Four, and several college football bowl games.

