Repaci and Welsh Named to 2024-25 Midseason ECHL All-Star Team
January 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Worcester Railers HC News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Wednesday announced the Eastern Conference and Western Conference rosters for the 2024-25 Midseason All-Star Team.
As a part of the All-Star selection, DASH - the Official Mobile Auction Platform of the ECHL - will auction off each player's jersey. The auction is now live, and will run through Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. ET.
The roster for the ECHL All-Stars was determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors and broadcasters. The coaches were determined by the team with the highest points percentage in each conference through games of Jan. 5, 2025.
The Railers have two skaters named to the ECHL Midseason All-Star Team: forward Anthony Repaci and defenseman Connor Welsh.
Repaci, 30, is currently third in the ECHL in points at 45 (22G, 23A). He is second in goals, second in power-play assists (15), and first in power-play points (22). Across the past two seasons, Repaci has become the Railers franchise leader in goals, assists, points, and games played, passing former captain Barry Almeida in each category. The Toronto, ON native first joined the Railers ahead of the 2021-22 season after playing his rookie year with the Orlando Solar Bears in the 2020-21 season.
Welsh, 27, is currently fifth overall in the ECHL and second among defensemen in assists (29). He leads the league in power-play assists (17) and is second behind Repaci in power-play points (19). Welsh is one of three defensemen in the ECHL this season to score a shootout goal. The Halifax, NS native first joined the Railers in the offseason ahead of the 2023-24 season in a trade with the Trois-Rivières Lions.
For a full list of ECHL Midseason All-Stars, view the list below:
Eastern Conference All-Stars
Goaltenders
Cam Johnson, Florida Everblades
Sergei Murashov, Wheeling Nailers
Defensemen
Derek Topatigh, Atlanta Gladiators
Parker Berge, Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Dennis Cesana, Savannah Ghost Pirates
Chris Jandric, Trois-Rivières Lions
Chris Ortiz, Wheeling Nailers
Connor Welsh, Worcester Railers
Forwards
Kevin O'Neil, Adirondack Thunder
Carson Gicewicz, Florida Everblades
Davis Koch, Jacksonville Icemen
Brooklyn Kalmikov, Maine Mariners
Brady Fleurent, Norfolk Admirals
Aaron Luchuk, Orlando Solar Bears
Matt Miller, Reading Royals
Kyler Kupka, South Carolina Stingrays
Alex Beaucage, Trois-Rivières Lions
Jakov Novak, Trois-Rivières Lions
Atley Calvert, Wheeling Nailers
Anthony Repaci, Worcester Railers
Coach
Ron Choules, Trois-Rivières Lions
Western Conference All-Stars
Goaltenders
Mark Sinclair, Bloomington Bison
William Rousseau, Iowa Heartlanders
Defensemen
Chas Sharpe, Cincinnati Cyclones
Kyle Mayhew, Fort Wayne Komets
Matt Register, Idaho Steelheads
Brennan Kapchek, Tahoe Knight Monsters
Derek Daschke, Utah Grizzlies
Jeremie Bucheler, Wichita Thunder
Forwards
Brayden Watts, Allen Americans
Hank Crone, Idaho Steelheads
Cam Hausinger, Indy Fuel
Ben Berard, Kalamazoo Wings
Cade Borchardt, Kansas City Mavericks
Ryan Wagner, Rapid City Rush
Simon Pinard, Tahoe Knight Monsters
Sloan Stanick, Tahoe Knight Monsters
Brandon Hawkins, Toledo Walleye
Tyler Spezia, Toledo Walleye
Michael Farren, Tulsa Oilers
Michal Stinil, Wichita Thunder
Coach
Pat Mikesch, Toledo Walleye
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 22, 2025
- Brady Fleurent Named to Midseason ECHL All-Star Team - Norfolk Admirals
- Dennis Cesana Named ECHL All-Star - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Kalmikov Named ECHL Midseason All-Star - Maine Mariners
- Matt Miller Selected as 2024-25 Midseason ECHL All-Star - Reading Royals
- Kevin O'Neil Named Midseason ECHL All-Star - Adirondack Thunder
- Defenseman Derek Topatigh Named an Eastern Conference Mid-Season All-Star - Atlanta Gladiators
- Mikesch, Hawkins, and Spezia Selected to 2025 ECHL Western Conference All-Star Team - Toledo Walleye
- Stinil, Bucheler Named to 2024-25 Midseason All-Star Team - Wichita Thunder
- Mark Sinclair Named to ECHL Midseason All-Star Team - Bloomington Bison
- Repaci and Welsh Named to 2024-25 Midseason ECHL All-Star Team - Worcester Railers HC
- Cam Johnson and Carson Gicewicz Named 2025 ECHL All Stars - Florida Everblades
- Simon Pinard, Sloan Stanick, and Brennan Kapcheck Named to the ECHL Midseason All-Star Team - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Kyle Mahew Named 2024-25 Midseason All-Star - Fort Wayne Komets
- Icemen's Koch Named to ECHL Midseason All-Star Team - Jacksonville Icemen
- Solar Bears Aaron Luchuk Selected to ECHL Mid-Season All-Star Team - Orlando Solar Bears
- Parker Berge Named an ECHL Eastern Conference All-Star - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Chas Sharpe Named 2025 ECHL Western Conference Midseason All-Star - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Hank Crone and Matt Register Named to ECHL Midseason All-Star Team - Idaho Steelheads
- Ryan Wagner Named Midseason All-Star - Rapid City Rush
- Michael Farren Named Midseason ECHL All-Star - Tulsa Oilers
- Grizzlies Defenseman Derek Daschke Named to 2024-25 ECHL Midseason All Star Team - Utah Grizzlies
- Kyler Kupka Named to 2024-25 ECHL Midseason All-Star Team - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Announces 2024-25 Midseason All-Stars - ECHL
- Goaltender William Rousseau Named ECHL Midseason All-Star - Iowa Heartlanders
- Murashov, Ortiz, Calvert Named ECHL All-Stars - Wheeling Nailers
- Railers Trade for Forward Mark Cheremeta from Orlando Solar Bears - Worcester Railers HC
- Solar Bears Acquire Forward Jared Westcott from Bloomington in Exchange for Kohei Sato; Move Mark Cheremeta to Worcester - Orlando Solar Bears
- Bison Strike Deal with Orlando - Bloomington Bison
- Super Sophomore: Carson Hocevar, NASCAR Night, and a Rookie Year to Remember - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Orlando Solar Bears, KFC Partner for 2024-25 Season - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Worcester Railers HC Stories
- Repaci and Welsh Named to 2024-25 Midseason ECHL All-Star Team
- Railers Trade for Forward Mark Cheremeta from Orlando Solar Bears
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 14
- Railers Steal Overtime Point in 4-3 Loss to Wheeling
- Railers Sign Defenseman Anthony Hora to ECHL Contract