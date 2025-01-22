Repaci and Welsh Named to 2024-25 Midseason ECHL All-Star Team

January 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Wednesday announced the Eastern Conference and Western Conference rosters for the 2024-25 Midseason All-Star Team.

As a part of the All-Star selection, DASH - the Official Mobile Auction Platform of the ECHL - will auction off each player's jersey. The auction is now live, and will run through Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. ET.

The roster for the ECHL All-Stars was determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors and broadcasters. The coaches were determined by the team with the highest points percentage in each conference through games of Jan. 5, 2025.

The Railers have two skaters named to the ECHL Midseason All-Star Team: forward Anthony Repaci and defenseman Connor Welsh.

Repaci, 30, is currently third in the ECHL in points at 45 (22G, 23A). He is second in goals, second in power-play assists (15), and first in power-play points (22). Across the past two seasons, Repaci has become the Railers franchise leader in goals, assists, points, and games played, passing former captain Barry Almeida in each category. The Toronto, ON native first joined the Railers ahead of the 2021-22 season after playing his rookie year with the Orlando Solar Bears in the 2020-21 season.

Welsh, 27, is currently fifth overall in the ECHL and second among defensemen in assists (29). He leads the league in power-play assists (17) and is second behind Repaci in power-play points (19). Welsh is one of three defensemen in the ECHL this season to score a shootout goal. The Halifax, NS native first joined the Railers in the offseason ahead of the 2023-24 season in a trade with the Trois-Rivières Lions.

For a full list of ECHL Midseason All-Stars, view the list below:

Eastern Conference All-Stars

Goaltenders

Cam Johnson, Florida Everblades

Sergei Murashov, Wheeling Nailers

Defensemen

Derek Topatigh, Atlanta Gladiators

Parker Berge, Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Dennis Cesana, Savannah Ghost Pirates

Chris Jandric, Trois-Rivières Lions

Chris Ortiz, Wheeling Nailers

Connor Welsh, Worcester Railers

Forwards

Kevin O'Neil, Adirondack Thunder

Carson Gicewicz, Florida Everblades

Davis Koch, Jacksonville Icemen

Brooklyn Kalmikov, Maine Mariners

Brady Fleurent, Norfolk Admirals

Aaron Luchuk, Orlando Solar Bears

Matt Miller, Reading Royals

Kyler Kupka, South Carolina Stingrays

Alex Beaucage, Trois-Rivières Lions

Jakov Novak, Trois-Rivières Lions

Atley Calvert, Wheeling Nailers

Anthony Repaci, Worcester Railers

Coach

Ron Choules, Trois-Rivières Lions

Western Conference All-Stars

Goaltenders

Mark Sinclair, Bloomington Bison

William Rousseau, Iowa Heartlanders

Defensemen

Chas Sharpe, Cincinnati Cyclones

Kyle Mayhew, Fort Wayne Komets

Matt Register, Idaho Steelheads

Brennan Kapchek, Tahoe Knight Monsters

Derek Daschke, Utah Grizzlies

Jeremie Bucheler, Wichita Thunder

Forwards

Brayden Watts, Allen Americans

Hank Crone, Idaho Steelheads

Cam Hausinger, Indy Fuel

Ben Berard, Kalamazoo Wings

Cade Borchardt, Kansas City Mavericks

Ryan Wagner, Rapid City Rush

Simon Pinard, Tahoe Knight Monsters

Sloan Stanick, Tahoe Knight Monsters

Brandon Hawkins, Toledo Walleye

Tyler Spezia, Toledo Walleye

Michael Farren, Tulsa Oilers

Michal Stinil, Wichita Thunder

Coach

Pat Mikesch, Toledo Walleye

