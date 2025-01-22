Railers Trade for Forward Mark Cheremeta from Orlando Solar Bears
January 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Worcester Railers HC News Release
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today forward Mark Cheremeta has been acquired via trade from the Orlando Solar Bears in exchange for future considerations.
Cheremeta, 25, has played in 18 games this season between the Kalamazoo Wings and the Orlando Solar Bears. The 5'11", 185lb forward has three points so far this season to go with eight penalty minutes. Cheremeta is in his rookie campaign. Prior to professional hockey, Cheremeta played five seasons of NCAA hockey between Boston University, Ohio State University, and Sacred Heart University. In 112 collegiate games, he had 46 total points (11G, 35A) to go with 26 penalty minutes.
Prior to playing collegiate hockey, Cheremeta played parts of three seasons of juniors hockey between the USHL, NCDC, and USPHL Premier. In 142 juniors games, he had 138 points (50G, 88A) to go with 60 penalty minutes and a +8 rating.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 22, 2025
- Brady Fleurent Named to Midseason ECHL All-Star Team - Norfolk Admirals
- Dennis Cesana Named ECHL All-Star - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Kalmikov Named ECHL Midseason All-Star - Maine Mariners
- Matt Miller Selected as 2024-25 Midseason ECHL All-Star - Reading Royals
- Kevin O'Neil Named Midseason ECHL All-Star - Adirondack Thunder
- Defenseman Derek Topatigh Named an Eastern Conference Mid-Season All-Star - Atlanta Gladiators
- Mikesch, Hawkins, and Spezia Selected to 2025 ECHL Western Conference All-Star Team - Toledo Walleye
- Stinil, Bucheler Named to 2024-25 Midseason All-Star Team - Wichita Thunder
- Mark Sinclair Named to ECHL Midseason All-Star Team - Bloomington Bison
- Repaci and Welsh Named to 2024-25 Midseason ECHL All-Star Team - Worcester Railers HC
- Cam Johnson and Carson Gicewicz Named 2025 ECHL All Stars - Florida Everblades
- Simon Pinard, Sloan Stanick, and Brennan Kapcheck Named to the ECHL Midseason All-Star Team - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Kyle Mahew Named 2024-25 Midseason All-Star - Fort Wayne Komets
- Icemen's Koch Named to ECHL Midseason All-Star Team - Jacksonville Icemen
- Solar Bears Aaron Luchuk Selected to ECHL Mid-Season All-Star Team - Orlando Solar Bears
- Parker Berge Named an ECHL Eastern Conference All-Star - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Chas Sharpe Named 2025 ECHL Western Conference Midseason All-Star - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Hank Crone and Matt Register Named to ECHL Midseason All-Star Team - Idaho Steelheads
- Ryan Wagner Named Midseason All-Star - Rapid City Rush
- Michael Farren Named Midseason ECHL All-Star - Tulsa Oilers
- Grizzlies Defenseman Derek Daschke Named to 2024-25 ECHL Midseason All Star Team - Utah Grizzlies
- Kyler Kupka Named to 2024-25 ECHL Midseason All-Star Team - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Announces 2024-25 Midseason All-Stars - ECHL
- Goaltender William Rousseau Named ECHL Midseason All-Star - Iowa Heartlanders
- Murashov, Ortiz, Calvert Named ECHL All-Stars - Wheeling Nailers
- Railers Trade for Forward Mark Cheremeta from Orlando Solar Bears - Worcester Railers HC
- Solar Bears Acquire Forward Jared Westcott from Bloomington in Exchange for Kohei Sato; Move Mark Cheremeta to Worcester - Orlando Solar Bears
- Bison Strike Deal with Orlando - Bloomington Bison
- Super Sophomore: Carson Hocevar, NASCAR Night, and a Rookie Year to Remember - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Orlando Solar Bears, KFC Partner for 2024-25 Season - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Worcester Railers HC Stories
- Repaci and Welsh Named to 2024-25 Midseason ECHL All-Star Team
- Railers Trade for Forward Mark Cheremeta from Orlando Solar Bears
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 14
- Railers Steal Overtime Point in 4-3 Loss to Wheeling
- Railers Sign Defenseman Anthony Hora to ECHL Contract