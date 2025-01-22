Railers Trade for Forward Mark Cheremeta from Orlando Solar Bears

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today forward Mark Cheremeta has been acquired via trade from the Orlando Solar Bears in exchange for future considerations.

Cheremeta, 25, has played in 18 games this season between the Kalamazoo Wings and the Orlando Solar Bears. The 5'11", 185lb forward has three points so far this season to go with eight penalty minutes. Cheremeta is in his rookie campaign. Prior to professional hockey, Cheremeta played five seasons of NCAA hockey between Boston University, Ohio State University, and Sacred Heart University. In 112 collegiate games, he had 46 total points (11G, 35A) to go with 26 penalty minutes.

Prior to playing collegiate hockey, Cheremeta played parts of three seasons of juniors hockey between the USHL, NCDC, and USPHL Premier. In 142 juniors games, he had 138 points (50G, 88A) to go with 60 penalty minutes and a +8 rating.

