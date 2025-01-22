K-Wings Forward Ben Berard Named to 2024-25 ECHL Midseason All-Stars

January 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The ECHL announced its Eastern Conference and Western Conference rosters for the 2024-25 Midseason All-Star Team Wednesday, and K-Wings forward Ben Berard has been named as a Western Conference selection.

The Abbotsford Canucks product leads the K-Wings in goals (12) and points scored (20) in 24 games played this season. The Duncan, BC native is in his second professional season out of Cornell University, and this is Berard's first professional All-Star nod.

As a part of the All-Star selection, DASH - the Official Mobile Auction Platform of the ECHL - will auction off each player's jersey. The auction is now live, and will run through Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. ET.

The roster for the ECHL All-Stars was determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors and broadcasters. The coaches were determined by the team with the highest points percentage in each conference through games of Jan. 5, 2025. Western Conference All-Stars Goaltenders

Mark Sinclair, Bloomington Bison

William Rousseau, Iowa Heartlanders Defensemen

Chas Sharpe, Cincinnati Cyclones

Kyle Mayhew, Fort Wayne Komets

Matt Register, Idaho Steelheads

Brennan Kapchek, Tahoe Knight

Derek Daschke, Utah Grizzlies

Jeremie Bucheler, Wichita Thunder Forwards

Brayden Watts, Allen Americans

Hank Crone, Idaho Steelheads

Cam Hausinger, Indy Fuel

Ben Berard, Kalamazoo Wings

Cade Borchardt, Kansas City Mavericks

Ryan Wagner, Rapid City Rush

Simon Pinard, Tahoe Knight Monsters

Sloan Stanick, Tahoe Knight Monsters

Brandon Hawkins, Toledo Walleye

Tyler Spezia, Toledo Walleye

Michael Farren, Tulsa Oilers

Michal Stinil, Wichita Thunder

Coach

Pat Mikesch, Toledo Walleye Eastern Conference All-Stars

Goaltenders

Cam Johnson, Florida Everblades

Sergei Murashov, Wheeling Nailers

Defensemen

Derek Topatigh, Atlanta Gladiators

Parker Berge, Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Dennis Cesana, Savannah Ghost Pirates

Chris Jandric, Trois-Rivières Lions

Chris Ortiz, Wheeling Nailers

Connor Welsh, Worcester Railers

Forwards

Kevin O'Neil, Adirondack Thunder

Carson Gicewicz, Florida Everblades

Davis Koch, Jacksonville Icemen

Brooklyn Kalmikov, Maine Mariners

Brady Fleurent, Norfolk Admirals

Aaron Luchuk, Orlando Solar Bears

Matt Miller, Reading Royals

Kyler Kupka, South Carolina Stingrays

Alex Beaucage, Trois-Rivières Lions

Jakov Novak, Trois-Rivières Lions

Atley Calvert, Wheeling Nailers

Anthony Repaci, Worcester Railers

Coach

Ron Choules, Trois-Rivières Lions

--

The K-Wings head to Toledo for their next matchup Friday at 7:15 p.m. at Huntington Center.

