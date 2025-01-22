K-Wings Forward Ben Berard Named to 2024-25 ECHL Midseason All-Stars
January 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The ECHL announced its Eastern Conference and Western Conference rosters for the 2024-25 Midseason All-Star Team Wednesday, and K-Wings forward Ben Berard has been named as a Western Conference selection.
The Abbotsford Canucks product leads the K-Wings in goals (12) and points scored (20) in 24 games played this season. The Duncan, BC native is in his second professional season out of Cornell University, and this is Berard's first professional All-Star nod.
As a part of the All-Star selection, DASH - the Official Mobile Auction Platform of the ECHL - will auction off each player's jersey. The auction is now live, and will run through Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. ET.
The roster for the ECHL All-Stars was determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors and broadcasters. The coaches were determined by the team with the highest points percentage in each conference through games of Jan. 5, 2025. Western Conference All-Stars Goaltenders
Mark Sinclair, Bloomington Bison
William Rousseau, Iowa Heartlanders Defensemen
Chas Sharpe, Cincinnati Cyclones
Kyle Mayhew, Fort Wayne Komets
Matt Register, Idaho Steelheads
Brennan Kapchek, Tahoe Knight
Derek Daschke, Utah Grizzlies
Jeremie Bucheler, Wichita Thunder Forwards
Brayden Watts, Allen Americans
Hank Crone, Idaho Steelheads
Cam Hausinger, Indy Fuel
Ben Berard, Kalamazoo Wings
Cade Borchardt, Kansas City Mavericks
Ryan Wagner, Rapid City Rush
Simon Pinard, Tahoe Knight Monsters
Sloan Stanick, Tahoe Knight Monsters
Brandon Hawkins, Toledo Walleye
Tyler Spezia, Toledo Walleye
Michael Farren, Tulsa Oilers
Michal Stinil, Wichita Thunder
Coach
Pat Mikesch, Toledo Walleye Eastern Conference All-Stars
Goaltenders
Cam Johnson, Florida Everblades
Sergei Murashov, Wheeling Nailers
Defensemen
Derek Topatigh, Atlanta Gladiators
Parker Berge, Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Dennis Cesana, Savannah Ghost Pirates
Chris Jandric, Trois-Rivières Lions
Chris Ortiz, Wheeling Nailers
Connor Welsh, Worcester Railers
Forwards
Kevin O'Neil, Adirondack Thunder
Carson Gicewicz, Florida Everblades
Davis Koch, Jacksonville Icemen
Brooklyn Kalmikov, Maine Mariners
Brady Fleurent, Norfolk Admirals
Aaron Luchuk, Orlando Solar Bears
Matt Miller, Reading Royals
Kyler Kupka, South Carolina Stingrays
Alex Beaucage, Trois-Rivières Lions
Jakov Novak, Trois-Rivières Lions
Atley Calvert, Wheeling Nailers
Anthony Repaci, Worcester Railers
Coach
Ron Choules, Trois-Rivières Lions
--
The K-Wings head to Toledo for their next matchup Friday at 7:15 p.m. at Huntington Center.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 22, 2025
- Thunder Inks Rookie Forward Alex Gritz - Wichita Thunder
- K-Wings Forward Ben Berard Named to 2024-25 ECHL Midseason All-Stars - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Transactions - January 22 - ECHL
- Thrashers Night Returns on March 1st and 2nd - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Acquire Mackenzie Dwyer from Jacksonville in Exchange for Future Considerations; Sign Tyler Williams to SPC - Reading Royals
- Brady Fleurent Named to Midseason ECHL All-Star Team - Norfolk Admirals
- Dennis Cesana Named ECHL All-Star - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Kalmikov Named ECHL Midseason All-Star - Maine Mariners
- Matt Miller Selected as 2024-25 Midseason ECHL All-Star - Reading Royals
- Kevin O'Neil Named Midseason ECHL All-Star - Adirondack Thunder
- Defenseman Derek Topatigh Named an Eastern Conference Mid-Season All-Star - Atlanta Gladiators
- Mikesch, Hawkins, and Spezia Selected to 2025 ECHL Western Conference All-Star Team - Toledo Walleye
- Stinil, Bucheler Named to 2024-25 Midseason All-Star Team - Wichita Thunder
- Mark Sinclair Named to ECHL Midseason All-Star Team - Bloomington Bison
- Repaci and Welsh Named to 2024-25 Midseason ECHL All-Star Team - Worcester Railers HC
- Cam Johnson and Carson Gicewicz Named 2025 ECHL All Stars - Florida Everblades
- Simon Pinard, Sloan Stanick, and Brennan Kapcheck Named to the ECHL Midseason All-Star Team - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Kyle Mahew Named 2024-25 Midseason All-Star - Fort Wayne Komets
- Icemen's Koch Named to ECHL Midseason All-Star Team - Jacksonville Icemen
- Solar Bears Aaron Luchuk Selected to ECHL Mid-Season All-Star Team - Orlando Solar Bears
- Parker Berge Named an ECHL Eastern Conference All-Star - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Chas Sharpe Named 2025 ECHL Western Conference Midseason All-Star - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Hank Crone and Matt Register Named to ECHL Midseason All-Star Team - Idaho Steelheads
- Ryan Wagner Named Midseason All-Star - Rapid City Rush
- Michael Farren Named Midseason ECHL All-Star - Tulsa Oilers
- Grizzlies Defenseman Derek Daschke Named to 2024-25 ECHL Midseason All Star Team - Utah Grizzlies
- Kyler Kupka Named to 2024-25 ECHL Midseason All-Star Team - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Announces 2024-25 Midseason All-Stars - ECHL
- Goaltender William Rousseau Named ECHL Midseason All-Star - Iowa Heartlanders
- Murashov, Ortiz, Calvert Named ECHL All-Stars - Wheeling Nailers
- Railers Trade for Forward Mark Cheremeta from Orlando Solar Bears - Worcester Railers HC
- Solar Bears Acquire Forward Jared Westcott from Bloomington in Exchange for Kohei Sato; Move Mark Cheremeta to Worcester - Orlando Solar Bears
- Bison Strike Deal with Orlando - Bloomington Bison
- Super Sophomore: Carson Hocevar, NASCAR Night, and a Rookie Year to Remember - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Orlando Solar Bears, KFC Partner for 2024-25 Season - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kalamazoo Wings Stories
- K-Wings Forward Ben Berard Named to 2024-25 ECHL Midseason All-Stars
- K-Wings Sign Forward Luke Morgan
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Retires Jarrett's No. 11, Set for Trio & Legislative Tribute this Week
- K-Wings Honor Heritage with Win, Top Walleye in OT
- K-Wings Drop Road Matchup to Fuel