Mikesch, Hawkins, and Spezia Selected to 2025 ECHL Western Conference All-Star Team
January 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
(Toledo, OH) - The Toledo Walleye are proud to announce the selections of forwards Brandon Hawkins and Tyler Spezia and head coach Pat Mikesch to the ECHL's 2024-25 Midseason All-Star Team. A list of the full ECHL All-Star Teams are available at www.ECHL.com.
Mikesch was selected during his second year at the helm of the Walleye. Mikesch, 51, is 72-24-14 during his Toledo tenure. Mikesch is the second Walleye head coach and the fifth overall Toledo head coach to be selected. He joins three-time selection Dan Watson (2017, 2019, 2022) as the lone Walleye coaches, and joining them are former Storm head coaches Claude Noel (2003), Greg Puhlaski (1998), and Chris McSorley (1994). Mikesch joined the Walleye after previously spending 11 years as a coach for the USHL's Green Bay Gamblers, including an eight-year run as the head coach from 2011-12 to 2021-22, and previously serving as an assistant coach at his alma mater, Michigan Tech for seven seasons from 2004-05 to 2010-11.
Hawkins, a native of Macomb, Michigan, becomes the second ever back-to-back All-Star selection for the Toledo Walleye in his fourth season. He joins Jeff Lerg (2018-19) as the only Walleye with back-to-back selections. Hawkins was selected last season during an MVP season that saw him post 93 points (40G, 53A) with 35 penalty minutes and skating at +27. Hawkins also set the franchise record for most goals in a season, most shots in a season, and was named to the All-ECHL First Team. The sniper gets his second consecutive selection in a season that he has posted 49 points (20G, 29A) with 20 penalty minutes and skating at +13 in 39 games. This is Hawkins' seventh season as a professional, totaling 366 points (176G, 190A), 258 penalty minutes, and a +32 over 339 pro games. Hawkins played two seasons each at Northeastern University and Bowling Green State University during his collegiate career. Hawkins totaled 50 points (17G, 33A), 27 penalty minutes, and a +13 in 61 games at Northeastern, and accumulated 58 points (29G, 29A), 30 penalty minutes, and a +10 in 80 games at Bowling Green.
Spezia, of Clinton Township, Michigan, receives his first ECHL All-Star nod in his third nonconsecutive season with the Fish, his first since 2019-20. Spezia returned to Toledo after four full seasons with the AHL's Grand Rapid Griffins, and it has paid dividends. The 31-year-old has netted a career-high in goals (16) in just 37 games played this season. The center gets his first All-Star nod in a season where he has posted 36 points (16G, 20A) with 20 penalty minutes and skating at +14. This is Spezia's seventh season as a professional, totaling 180 points (70G, 110A), 165 penalty minutes, and a +30 over 356 pro games. Spezia played collegiately at Bowling Green State University for four seasons, accumulating 72 points (34G, 38A), 103 penalty minutes, and a +34 in 147 games as a Falcon.
Previous Toledo Walleye All-Star Selections
2024: F Brandon Hawkins
2023: G Sebastian Cossa, D Gordi Myer
2022: F TJ Hensick, Coach Dan Watson
2020: F Josh Kestner
2019 (Host): D Marcus Crawford, D Sean Federow, G Kaden Fulcher, F TJ Hensick, F AJ Jenks, F Justin Kea, F Daniel Leavens, F Bryan Moore, G Pat Nagle, F Charlie O'Conner, D Matt Register, F Dylan Sadowy, D Connor Schmidt, F Hunter Smith, D Samuel Thibault, F Jordan Topping, D Zach Urban, F Greg Wolfe, F Trevor Yates, Coach Dan Watson
2018: G Pat Nagle
2017: D Nolan Zajac, Coach Dan Watson
2015: F Tyler Barnes
2013: F Willie Coetzee
2011: F Andy Bohmbach
2010: D J.C. Sawyer, F Maxime Tanguay
Previous Toledo Storm All-Star Selections
2007: F Jamie Tardif
2006: D Gerry Burke
2005: D Dan Eberly
2004: F Morten Ask
2003: F Nick Parillo, Coach Claude Noel
2002: F Magnus Nilsson
2001: F James Patterson
2000: F Chris Gignac, F Andrew Williamson
1999: G Matt Mullin, F Andrew Williamson
1998: D Louis Bernard, F Sean Venedam, Coach Greg Puhlaski
1997: D Jason Gladney
1996: D Jason Gladney, F Rick Judson, D Nicolas Perreault, F Dennis Purdie, F Todd Wetzel
1995: D Jim Maher, F Jay Neal
1994: F Rick Judson, D Darren Perkins, Coach Chris McSorley
1993: D Derek Booth, F Alex Hicks, F Jeff Jablonski, D Pat Pylypuik
Toledo Players with Multiple All-Star Selections
Jason Gladney (Storm, 1996-1997)
Brandon Hawkins (Walleye, 2024-2025)
TJ Hensick (Walleye, 2019, 2022)
Rick Judson (Storm, 1994, 1996)
Pat Nagle (Walleye, 2018-2019)
Andrew Williamson (Storm, 1999-2000)
Toledo Coaches with Multiple All-Star Selections
Dan Watson (2017, 2019, 2022)
