Thrashers Night Returns on March 1st and 2nd

January 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators have announced today that the club will once again host "Thrashers Night" as a part of Hockey Heritage Weekend, when the club takes on their Peach State rivals, the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Last season, 9,248 Gladiator fans packed Gas South Arena, with all in attendance coming together to celebrate hockey in Atlanta.

This year, we're taking Thrashers Night to a whole new level, by giving the popular theme night its own WEEKEND! That's right, for the first-time ever, on BACK-TO-BACK nights, the Gladiators will become the Thrashers, when the club takes on the Savannah Ghost Pirates at Gas South Arena on March 1st and 2nd. Purchase tickets for March 1st, or by calling our front-office at 770-497-5100.

About the Thrashers

In June of 1997, the National Hockey League announced that the Atlanta Thrashers would be the league's next expansion franchise, beginning play during the 1999-2000 season. After more than a decade of competitive league play, the Thrashers would cease operations following their final game on April 10th, 2011, a 5-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Even though the club has since relocated to Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, under a new name, the Jets, the Thrashers still hold a special place in the hearts of Atlanta hockey fans. The last several seasons the Gladiators have paid homage to the Thrashers, culminating with the club making it a yearly tradition to honor the now fallen franchise.

