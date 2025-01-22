Chas Sharpe Named 2025 ECHL Western Conference Midseason All-Star
January 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones and the ECHL jointly announced today that defenseman Chas Sharpe was named to the 2025 Midseason All-Star Team. Sharpe will represent the Cyclones as a member of the Western Conference team in his first professional season.
Sharpe, 21, becomes the third Cincinnati defenseman in the last four seasons to be selected to the All-Star roster. Currently in his first professional season, Sharpe leads the Cyclones in points this year with 26 at the time of his selection. Additionally, Sharpe is the team leader in goals (15), and power-play goals (7).
In addition to leading the team in goals, Sharpe currently leads all ECHL defenseman in goals with 15, four in front of Savannah's Dennis Cesana. Amongst all league defenseman, Sharpe is eighth in points with 26, only trailing Fort Wayne's Kyle Mayhew for the most in the Central Division. Sharpe's All-Star jersey will be available for auction through DASH - the official mobile auction platform of the ECHL. The link to the jersey auction can be found here.
Cincinnati returns to Heritage Bank Center on Friday night when the Cyclones host the Iowa Heartlanders at 7:35 p.m. ET. The first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive a Hawaiian Shirt giveaway. Those not in attendance can watch the game on FloHockey and listen via the Cyclones Radio Network.
Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.
