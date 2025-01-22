Keith Petruzzelli Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley
January 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that goaltender Keith Petruzzelli has been loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley.
Petruzzelli, 25, has registered a 6-12-3 record, 3.37 goals against average (GAA) and a .893 save percentage (SV%) in 21 games with Reading this season. On an American Hockey League contract with Lehigh Valley, the Wilbraham, Massachusetts native stopped 32 of 35 shots faced in his Phantoms debut on January 18th against the Rochester Americans.
In total, the 6'5", 185-pound, left-catching netminder has appeared in 99 professional career games where he's registered a 48-39-8 record, 2.98 GAA, and .900 SV%. In each of the last three seasons, Petruzzelli played for the AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Toronto Marlies. In the 2023-24 season, Petruzzelli went 6-8-2, 3.55, .867 with Toronto while also playing in seven games for Toronto's then ECHL affiliate, the Newfoundland Growlers, where he hoisted a 4-3-0 record, 3.70 GAA, .881 SV%.
A third-round selection of the Detroit Red Wings in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Petruzzelli has played in 48 AHL career games with Toronto (47) and Reading (1) going 22-18-4, 3.16, .894 SV%. Prior to Reading, Petruzzelli played in 30 games with Newfoundland where he was 20-9-1, 2.40, .916. He was selected to the ECHL All-Rookie team and also ECHL Second All-Star Team in 2021-22 when he finished 16-6-1, 2.01, .927 in helping lead the Growlers to the Kelly Cup title.
Prior to beginning his professional career with Newfoundland in the 2021-22 season, Petruzzelli played in the NCAA at Quinnipiac University. Over his four seasons, Petruzzelli finished as ECAC Goaltender of the Year and was both a Hobey Baker Finalist and Mike Richter Award Finalist during his senior campaign in the 2020-21 season. In 94 career collegiate appearances with the Bobcats, Petruzzelli totaled a 49-27-8 record, 2.17 GAA, .915 SV%.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 22, 2025
- Icemen Trade Mackenzie Dwyer to Reading - Jacksonville Icemen
- Keith Petruzzelli Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Jakub Demek Recalled to Henderson from Tahoe - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Ryan Gagnon Traded to Idaho for Forward Kamerin Nault - Allen Americans
- Swamp Rabbits Announce Additional Guests for NASCAR Night - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Steelheads Acquire Defenseman Ryan Gagnon from Allen Americans - Idaho Steelheads
- Thunder Inks Rookie Forward Alex Gritz - Wichita Thunder
- K-Wings Forward Ben Berard Named to 2024-25 ECHL Midseason All-Stars - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Transactions - January 22 - ECHL
- Thrashers Night Returns on March 1st and 2nd - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Acquire Mackenzie Dwyer from Jacksonville in Exchange for Future Considerations; Sign Tyler Williams to SPC - Reading Royals
- Brady Fleurent Named to Midseason ECHL All-Star Team - Norfolk Admirals
- Dennis Cesana Named ECHL All-Star - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Kalmikov Named ECHL Midseason All-Star - Maine Mariners
- Matt Miller Selected as 2024-25 Midseason ECHL All-Star - Reading Royals
- Kevin O'Neil Named Midseason ECHL All-Star - Adirondack Thunder
- Defenseman Derek Topatigh Named an Eastern Conference Mid-Season All-Star - Atlanta Gladiators
- Mikesch, Hawkins, and Spezia Selected to 2025 ECHL Western Conference All-Star Team - Toledo Walleye
- Stinil, Bucheler Named to 2024-25 Midseason All-Star Team - Wichita Thunder
- Mark Sinclair Named to ECHL Midseason All-Star Team - Bloomington Bison
- Repaci and Welsh Named to 2024-25 Midseason ECHL All-Star Team - Worcester Railers HC
- Cam Johnson and Carson Gicewicz Named 2025 ECHL All Stars - Florida Everblades
- Simon Pinard, Sloan Stanick, and Brennan Kapcheck Named to the ECHL Midseason All-Star Team - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Kyle Mahew Named 2024-25 Midseason All-Star - Fort Wayne Komets
- Icemen's Koch Named to ECHL Midseason All-Star Team - Jacksonville Icemen
- Solar Bears Aaron Luchuk Selected to ECHL Mid-Season All-Star Team - Orlando Solar Bears
- Parker Berge Named an ECHL Eastern Conference All-Star - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Chas Sharpe Named 2025 ECHL Western Conference Midseason All-Star - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Hank Crone and Matt Register Named to ECHL Midseason All-Star Team - Idaho Steelheads
- Ryan Wagner Named Midseason All-Star - Rapid City Rush
- Michael Farren Named Midseason ECHL All-Star - Tulsa Oilers
- Grizzlies Defenseman Derek Daschke Named to 2024-25 ECHL Midseason All Star Team - Utah Grizzlies
- Kyler Kupka Named to 2024-25 ECHL Midseason All-Star Team - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Announces 2024-25 Midseason All-Stars - ECHL
- Goaltender William Rousseau Named ECHL Midseason All-Star - Iowa Heartlanders
- Murashov, Ortiz, Calvert Named ECHL All-Stars - Wheeling Nailers
- Railers Trade for Forward Mark Cheremeta from Orlando Solar Bears - Worcester Railers HC
- Solar Bears Acquire Forward Jared Westcott from Bloomington in Exchange for Kohei Sato; Move Mark Cheremeta to Worcester - Orlando Solar Bears
- Bison Strike Deal with Orlando - Bloomington Bison
- Super Sophomore: Carson Hocevar, NASCAR Night, and a Rookie Year to Remember - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Orlando Solar Bears, KFC Partner for 2024-25 Season - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Keith Petruzzelli Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley
- Royals Acquire Mackenzie Dwyer from Jacksonville in Exchange for Future Considerations; Sign Tyler Williams to SPC
- Matt Miller Selected as 2024-25 Midseason ECHL All-Star
- Royals Open Three-Game Road-Trip with Friday Faceoff in Greenville
- Gianfranco Cassaro Recalled by Lehigh Valley from Loan to Reading