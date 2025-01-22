Matt Miller Selected as 2024-25 Midseason ECHL All-Star

January 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that forward Matt Miller has been selected to the 2024-25 ECHL Midseason Eastern Conference All-Star team.

The roster for the ECHL All-Stars was determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors and broadcasters. The coaches were determined by the team with the highest points percentage in each conference through games of Jan. 5, 2025.

Miller, 25, is on an American Hockey League contract with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. In his first-full professional season, the Leo, Indiana native is tied for team-lead in points (22), second among all Royals in assists (17) and ties for eighth on the team in goals (5) through 39 games. Miller is one of three Royals to play in every game during the 2024-25 season (Gianfranco Cassaro and Todd Skirving).

The 6'3", 201-pound, right-shot forward recorded one goal for one point and -2 rating in six games with Lehigh Valley to begin his professional career in the spring of 2024. Additionally, Miller skated in games three and four of Lehigh Valley's 2024 Calder Cup Playoff Atlantic Division Semi-Final series against the ultimate Calder Cup champion Hershey Bears.

The University of Nebraska-Omaha alum was also selected to the U.S. U17 & U18 National Development teams (2015-17), as well as the 2016 Ivan Hlinka Tournament where Miller appeared in five games.

In total, 22 Royals have participated in the ECHL All-Star Classic over the previous 22 seasons of the team. Miller is the seventh player in franchise history to be named an ECHL All-Star in his rookie season. The last Royal to be named an all-star and partake in the event as a rookie was forward Matt Brown (2024), Miller's current teammate with Reading.

Brown was the last Royal to participate in the All-Star Classic as he played in the 2024 ECHL All-Star Classic at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.

Reading has hosted the All-Star Classic twice: once in 2005, and again in 2009.

As a part of the All-Star selection, DASH - the Official Mobile Auction Platform of the ECHL - will auction off each player's jersey. The auction is now live and will run through Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. ET. Visit the links below to place your bids.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.