Defenseman Derek Topatigh Named an Eastern Conference Mid-Season All-Star

January 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators, in conjunction with the ECHL, announced on Wednesday afternoon the Eastern Conference and Western Conference rosters for the 2024-25 Midseason All-Star Team.

The roster for the ECHL All-Stars was determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors and broadcasters. The coaches were determined by the team with the highest points percentage in each conference through games of Jan. 5, 2025.

Selected for the second time in his ECHL career is Gladiator defenseman Derek Topatigh. The 27-year-old blue liner has appeared in 40 games with Atlanta this season, recording 27 points (6g-21a).

Eastern Conference All-Stars:

Goaltenders:

Cam Johnson, Florida Everblades

Sergei Murashov, Wheeling Nailers

Defensemen:

Derek Topatigh, Atlanta Gladiators

Parker Berge, Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Dennis Cesana, Savannah Ghost Pirates

Chris Jandric, Trois-Rivières Lions

Chris Ortiz, Wheeling Nailers

Connor Welsh, Worcester Railers

Forwards:

Kevin O'Neil, Adirondack Thunder

Carson Gicewicz, Florida Everblades

Davis Koch, Jacksonville Icemen

Brooklyn Kalmikov, Maine Mariners

Brady Fleurent, Norfolk Admirals

Aaron Luchuk, Orlando Solar Bears

Matt Miller, Reading Royals

Kyler Kupka, South Carolina Stingrays

Alex Beaucage, Trois-Rivières Lions

Jakov Novak, Trois-Rivières Lions

Atley Calvert, Wheeling Nailers

Anthony Repaci, Worcester Railers

Head Coach

Ron Choules, Trois-Rivières Lions

Western Conference All-Stars:

Goaltenders:

Mark Sinclair, Bloomington Bison

William Rousseau, Iowa Heartlanders

Defensemen:

Chas Sharpe, Cincinnati Cyclones

Kyle Mayhew, Fort Wayne Komets

Matt Register, Idaho Steelheads

Brennan Kapchek, Tahoe Knight Monsters

Derek Daschke, Utah Grizzlies

Jeremie Bucheler, Wichita Thunder

Forwards:

Brayden Watts, Allen Americans

Hank Crone, Idaho Steelheads

Cam Hausinger, Indy Fuel

Ben Berard, Kalamazoo Wings

Cade Borchardt, Kansas City Mavericks

Ryan Wagner, Rapid City Rush

Simon Pinard, Tahoe Knight Monsters

Sloan Stanick, Tahoe Knight Monsters

Brandon Hawkins, Toledo Walleye

Tyler Spezia, Toledo Walleye

Michael Farren, Tulsa Oilers

Michal Stinil, Wichita Thunder

Head Coach

Pat Mikesch, Toledo Walleye

Formed in 1988-89 with five teams in four states, the ECHL has grown into a coast-to-coast league with 29 teams in 22 states and one Canadian province for its 37th season in 2024-25. There have been 757 players who have gone on to play in the National Hockey League after starting their careers in the ECHL, including five who have made their NHL debuts in the 2024-25 season. The ECHL has affiliations with 29 of the 32 NHL teams in 2024-25, marking the 27th consecutive season that the league has affiliations with at least 20 teams in the NHL. Further information on the ECHL is available on its website at ECHL.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.