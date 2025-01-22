Defenseman Derek Topatigh Named an Eastern Conference Mid-Season All-Star
January 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators, in conjunction with the ECHL, announced on Wednesday afternoon the Eastern Conference and Western Conference rosters for the 2024-25 Midseason All-Star Team.
The roster for the ECHL All-Stars was determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors and broadcasters. The coaches were determined by the team with the highest points percentage in each conference through games of Jan. 5, 2025.
Selected for the second time in his ECHL career is Gladiator defenseman Derek Topatigh. The 27-year-old blue liner has appeared in 40 games with Atlanta this season, recording 27 points (6g-21a).
Eastern Conference All-Stars:
Goaltenders:
Cam Johnson, Florida Everblades
Sergei Murashov, Wheeling Nailers
Defensemen:
Derek Topatigh, Atlanta Gladiators
Parker Berge, Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Dennis Cesana, Savannah Ghost Pirates
Chris Jandric, Trois-Rivières Lions
Chris Ortiz, Wheeling Nailers
Connor Welsh, Worcester Railers
Forwards:
Kevin O'Neil, Adirondack Thunder
Carson Gicewicz, Florida Everblades
Davis Koch, Jacksonville Icemen
Brooklyn Kalmikov, Maine Mariners
Brady Fleurent, Norfolk Admirals
Aaron Luchuk, Orlando Solar Bears
Matt Miller, Reading Royals
Kyler Kupka, South Carolina Stingrays
Alex Beaucage, Trois-Rivières Lions
Jakov Novak, Trois-Rivières Lions
Atley Calvert, Wheeling Nailers
Anthony Repaci, Worcester Railers
Head Coach
Ron Choules, Trois-Rivières Lions
Western Conference All-Stars:
Goaltenders:
Mark Sinclair, Bloomington Bison
William Rousseau, Iowa Heartlanders
Defensemen:
Chas Sharpe, Cincinnati Cyclones
Kyle Mayhew, Fort Wayne Komets
Matt Register, Idaho Steelheads
Brennan Kapchek, Tahoe Knight Monsters
Derek Daschke, Utah Grizzlies
Jeremie Bucheler, Wichita Thunder
Forwards:
Brayden Watts, Allen Americans
Hank Crone, Idaho Steelheads
Cam Hausinger, Indy Fuel
Ben Berard, Kalamazoo Wings
Cade Borchardt, Kansas City Mavericks
Ryan Wagner, Rapid City Rush
Simon Pinard, Tahoe Knight Monsters
Sloan Stanick, Tahoe Knight Monsters
Brandon Hawkins, Toledo Walleye
Tyler Spezia, Toledo Walleye
Michael Farren, Tulsa Oilers
Michal Stinil, Wichita Thunder
Head Coach
Pat Mikesch, Toledo Walleye
Formed in 1988-89 with five teams in four states, the ECHL has grown into a coast-to-coast league with 29 teams in 22 states and one Canadian province for its 37th season in 2024-25. There have been 757 players who have gone on to play in the National Hockey League after starting their careers in the ECHL, including five who have made their NHL debuts in the 2024-25 season. The ECHL has affiliations with 29 of the 32 NHL teams in 2024-25, marking the 27th consecutive season that the league has affiliations with at least 20 teams in the NHL. Further information on the ECHL is available on its website at ECHL.com.
