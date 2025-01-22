Stinil, Bucheler Named to 2024-25 Midseason All-Star Team

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that forward Michal Stinil (mih-KELL STIN-el) and defenseman Jeremie Bucheler (BUSH-ler) have been selected to the 2024-25 Western Conference Midseason All-Star Team.

Stinil, 25, is having one of the best seasons of his career. A native of Decin, Czechia, the 5-foot-11, 194-pound forward was leading the Thunder in goals (16) and points (39) before being loaned to the American Hockey League's San Diego Gulls.

Bucheler, 24, is having a terrific start to his pro career. The University of Vermont product is third among rookie defenseman in scoring with 24 points (6g, 18a). A native of Montreal, Quebec, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound blueliner is on an AHL contract with the San Jose Barracuda.

As a part of the All-Star selection, DASH - the Official Mobile Auction Platform of the ECHL - will auction off each player's jersey. The auction is now live, and will run through Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. ET.

The roster for the ECHL All-Stars was determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors and broadcasters. The coaches were determined by the team with the highest points percentage in each conference through games of Jan. 5, 2025.

