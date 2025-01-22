Michael Farren Named Midseason ECHL All-Star
January 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Wednesday that Oilers' captain and forward Michael Farren was named a Western-Conference All-Star for the 2024-25 Midseason All-Star Team.
Farren, 24, already holds a career high in goals at the midway mark of the season, potting 16 in 34 games, beating his previous career high of 13 goals in 49 games achieved during the 2023-24 season. The third-year pro leads the Oilers with 16 goals and 29 points, sporting a +7 rating, 20 PIM and a team-leading 106 shots on goal. Farren's 15 even-strength goals rank third in the league (tied), while his 16 goals are tied for eighth in the ECHL.
The five-foot-10, 183-pound forward recorded at least one point in every December appearance, part of a 17-point, 11-game point streak. Farren holds a career-high and team-leading three game-winning goals on the campaign.
The 2024-25 Mid-Season All-Stars will not play in an All-Star game, with the 2025 Warrior/ECHL Heritage Classic in Kalamazoo, Michigan supplementing the game and induction of the ECHL's 17th Hall of Fame class.
The Surrey, British Columbia native has played his entire North American career with Tulsa, compiling 88 points (41g, 47a) in 140 games as an Oiler. Prior to turning pro, Farren plied his trade in the WHL with the Saskatoon Blades, Kelowna Rockets and Swift Current Broncos, compiling 107 points (37g, 70a) in 248 games.
A full list of All-Star representatives can be found at ECHL.com.
The Oilers head on the road to take on the Idaho Steelheads in game four of a five-game series Friday, Jan. 24 at 8:10 p.m. CT at Idaho Central Arena.
