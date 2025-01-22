Kevin O'Neil Named Midseason ECHL All-Star

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that forward Kevin O'Neil has been named to the ECHL's Eastern Conference Midseason All-Star Team.

O'Neil, a native of Latham, New York, leads the Thunder in points and assists with 27 points (8g, 19a) in 30 games this season. Prior to this season, O'Neil played 126 games with the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays. In 156 ECHL games with Adirondack and South Carolina, the 6-foot-0, 185-pound forward has 150 points (54g, 96a).

The 26-year-old has played in nine American Hockey League games with Hershey and Colorado and has one goal and one assist.

Prior to his professional career, O'Neil played three years at NCAA (D1) Yale University and one year at NCAA (D1) University of Connecticut.

The ECHL All-Star Classic was replaced this season by the 2025 Warrior/ECHL Hockey Heritage Week, which took place this past Saturday, January 18 at Wings Event Center between Kalamazoo and Toledo.

