ECHL Transactions - January 22

January 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, January 22, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Idaho:

Matt Ustaski, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

add Brayden Watts, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Ryan Gagnon, D traded to Idaho

Atlanta:

add Andrew Jarvis, D returned from bereavement leave

delete Dominiks Marcinkevics, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Ethan Keppen, F assigned by Bakersfield

delete Ethan Keppen, F loaned to Bakersfield

Idaho:

add Kamerin Nault, F team suspension lifted

delete Kamerin Nault, F traded to Allen

Iowa:

add Nathan Noel, F signed contract

add Gavin Hain, F activated from reserve

add Andrew McLean, D activated from reserve

delete Nathan Noel, F placed on reserve

delete Louka Henault, D placed on reserve

delete Timmy Kent, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Jacksonville:

add Mackenzie Dwyer, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Mackenzie Dwyer, D traded to Reading

Maine:

add Nick Jermain, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Carter Johnson, F suspended by Maine

Norfolk:

add Graham Sward, D assigned by Manitoba

delete Pavlo Padakin, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Graham Sward, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

delete Mark Cheremeta, F traded to Worcester

Reading:

add Tyler Williams, F signed contract

add Keith Petruzzelli, G assigned by Lehigh Valley

Utah:

add Kade Jensen, D activated from reserve

Wheeling:

add Jaxon Castor, G returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

add James Hardie, F activated from reserve

delete Matt Quercia, F placed on reserve

delete Sergei Murashov, G recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Wichita:

add Alex Gritz, F signed contract

delete Ryan Finnegan, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

