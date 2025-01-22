Dennis Cesana Named ECHL All-Star

January 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Wednesday announced Ghost Pirates defenseman Dennis Cesana has been named to the 2024-25 Eastern Conference Midseason All-Star Team.

Cesana, 26, has set career highs at the professional level with 11 goals, 24 assists and 35 points through 35 ECHL appearances with Savannah this season. The North Providence, RI, native has suited up for 80 AHL games (one goal, 13 assists) with the Charlotte Checkers following a four-year stint at Michigan State University.

"It's been a great time in Savannah; we have a great group of guys in the locker room and on the staff," Cesana said. "I heard a lot about the fanbase before I came here and Enmarket is always packed for our games; the fans have been a treat to play in front of."

Cesana currently ranks third in goals, second in assists and second in points among all Ghost Pirates players.

"What has stood out for me the most has been working with him in two years in Charlotte and seeing how he has developed," Ghost Pirates Head Coach Jared Staal said. "He embraced everything about coming to Savannah; he's taken over games single-handedly and he has earned this recognition by being a huge part of our team."

Before being recalled by Charlotte on January 16, Cesana had recorded five points in his last five games with the Ghost Pirates.

"My most-improved aspect has been my ability to be a consistent player every day in practice and games," Cesana said. "Coming from college where you only play games on the weekends, it's a bit of an adjustment at first getting used to the hectic pro schedule."

In addition to his offensive play, Cesana also currently leads Savannah in plus-minus, topping the club with a plus-18 rating.

"He's definitely a leader," Staal said. "He may not wear a letter, but he leads by example and our guys look to him in every situation. Dennis does things the right way and he gets rewarded for it."

As a part of the All-Star selection, DASH - the Official Mobile Auction Platform of the ECHL - will auction off each player's jersey. The auction is now live and will run through Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. ET.

The full roster for the ECHL All-Stars was determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors and broadcasters. The coaches were determined by the team with the highest points percentage in each conference through games of Jan. 5, 2025.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.