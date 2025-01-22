Icemen's Koch Named to ECHL Midseason All-Star Team
January 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The ECHL on Wednesday announced the Eastern Conference and Western Conference rosters for the 2024-25 Midseason All-Star Team, and Icemen forward Davis Koch has been named as Jacksonville's Midseason All-Star Team selection.
As a part of the All-Star selection, DASH - the Official Mobile Auction Platform of the ECHL - will auction off each player's jersey. The auction is now live by and will run through Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. ET.
The roster for the ECHL All-Stars was determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors and broadcasters. The coaches were determined by the team with the highest points percentage in each conference through games of Jan. 5, 2025.
Eastern Conference All-Stars Western Conference All-Stars
Goaltenders Goaltenders
Cam Johnson, Florida Everblades Mark Sinclair, Bloomington Bison
Sergei Murashov, Wheeling Nailers William Rousseau, Iowa Heartlanders
Defensemen Defensemen
Derek Topatigh, Atlanta Gladiators Chase arpe, Cincinnati Cyclones
Parker Berge, Greenville Swamp Rabbits Kyle Mayhew, Fort Wayne Komets
Dennis Cesana, Savannah Ghost Pirates Matt Register, Idaho Steelheads
Chris Jandric, Trois-Rivières Lions Brennan Kapchek, Tahoe
Chris Ortiz, Wheeling Nailers Derek Daschke, Utah Grizzlies
Connor Welsh, Worcester Railers Jeremie Bucheler, Wichita Thunder
Forwards Forwards
Kevin O'Neil, Adirondack Thunder Brayden Watts, Allen Americans
Carson Gicewicz, Florida Everblades Hank Crone, Idaho Steelheads
Davis Koch, Jacksonville Icemen Cam Hausinger, Indy Fuel
Brooklyn Kalmikov, Maine Mariners Ben Berard, Kalamazoo Wings
Brady Fleurent, Norfolk Admirals Cade Borchardt, Kansas City Mavericks
Aaron Luchuk, Orlando Solar Bears Ryan Wagner, Rapid City Rush
Matt Miller, Reading Royals Simon Pinard, Tahoe Knight Monsters
Kyler Kupka, South Carolina Stingrays Sloan Stanick, Tahoe Knight Monsters
Alex Beaucage, Trois-Rivières Lions Brandon Hawkins, Toledo Walleye
Jakov Novak, Trois-Rivières Lions Tyler Spezia, Toledo Walleye
Atley Calvert, Wheeling Nailers Michael Farren, Tulsa Oilers
Anthony Repaci, Worcester Railers Michal Stinil, Wichita Thunder
Coach Coach
Ron Choules, Trois-Rivières Lions Pat Mikesch, Toledo Walleye
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 22, 2025
- Brady Fleurent Named to Midseason ECHL All-Star Team - Norfolk Admirals
- Dennis Cesana Named ECHL All-Star - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Kalmikov Named ECHL Midseason All-Star - Maine Mariners
- Matt Miller Selected as 2024-25 Midseason ECHL All-Star - Reading Royals
- Kevin O'Neil Named Midseason ECHL All-Star - Adirondack Thunder
- Defenseman Derek Topatigh Named an Eastern Conference Mid-Season All-Star - Atlanta Gladiators
- Mikesch, Hawkins, and Spezia Selected to 2025 ECHL Western Conference All-Star Team - Toledo Walleye
- Stinil, Bucheler Named to 2024-25 Midseason All-Star Team - Wichita Thunder
- Mark Sinclair Named to ECHL Midseason All-Star Team - Bloomington Bison
- Repaci and Welsh Named to 2024-25 Midseason ECHL All-Star Team - Worcester Railers HC
- Cam Johnson and Carson Gicewicz Named 2025 ECHL All Stars - Florida Everblades
- Simon Pinard, Sloan Stanick, and Brennan Kapcheck Named to the ECHL Midseason All-Star Team - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Kyle Mahew Named 2024-25 Midseason All-Star - Fort Wayne Komets
- Icemen's Koch Named to ECHL Midseason All-Star Team - Jacksonville Icemen
- Solar Bears Aaron Luchuk Selected to ECHL Mid-Season All-Star Team - Orlando Solar Bears
- Parker Berge Named an ECHL Eastern Conference All-Star - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Chas Sharpe Named 2025 ECHL Western Conference Midseason All-Star - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Hank Crone and Matt Register Named to ECHL Midseason All-Star Team - Idaho Steelheads
- Ryan Wagner Named Midseason All-Star - Rapid City Rush
- Michael Farren Named Midseason ECHL All-Star - Tulsa Oilers
- Grizzlies Defenseman Derek Daschke Named to 2024-25 ECHL Midseason All Star Team - Utah Grizzlies
- Kyler Kupka Named to 2024-25 ECHL Midseason All-Star Team - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Announces 2024-25 Midseason All-Stars - ECHL
- Goaltender William Rousseau Named ECHL Midseason All-Star - Iowa Heartlanders
- Murashov, Ortiz, Calvert Named ECHL All-Stars - Wheeling Nailers
- Railers Trade for Forward Mark Cheremeta from Orlando Solar Bears - Worcester Railers HC
- Solar Bears Acquire Forward Jared Westcott from Bloomington in Exchange for Kohei Sato; Move Mark Cheremeta to Worcester - Orlando Solar Bears
- Bison Strike Deal with Orlando - Bloomington Bison
- Super Sophomore: Carson Hocevar, NASCAR Night, and a Rookie Year to Remember - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Orlando Solar Bears, KFC Partner for 2024-25 Season - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Icemen Stories
- Icemen's Koch Named to ECHL Midseason All-Star Team
- Hislop Scores Lone Icemen Goal in 2-1 Loss to Reading
- Cockerill Caps Comeback: Icemen Defeat Royals in Shootout After Being Down 3 Goals
- Bennett MacArthur Assigned to Icemen; Houser Recalled
- Icemen; Cox Media Group to Televise Four Additional Icemen Games Locally