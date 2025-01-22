Grizzlies Defenseman Derek Daschke Named to 2024-25 ECHL Midseason All Star Team

West Valley City, Utah - Utah Grizzlies defenseman Derek Daschke has been named to the 2024-25 ECHL midseason all-stars.

Daschke leads the Grizzlies in assists (21), points (28), plus/minus (+8), power play points (10) and is tied for the club lead with 4 power play goals and 2 game winning goals. Daschke also leads Utah with 7 multiple point games, and he has a point in 19 of 29 games this season.

It is the fourth consecutive season where the Grizzlies all-star representative has been a defenseman. Kyle Mayhew was an all-star for Utah in the 2023-24 season. Mayhew is on the Western Conference All-Stars with Fort Wayne. Andrew Nielsen was selected as an all-star during the 2022-23 season. Charles-Edouard D'Astous was an all-star for Utah during the 2021-22 season.

While there is no official all-star game the league is recognizing it's star performers through the first half of the 2024-25 season.

The roster for the ECHL All-Stars was determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors and broadcasters. The coaches were determined by the team with the highest points percentage in each conference through games of Jan. 5, 2025.

Eastern Conference All-Stars Western Conference All-Stars

Goaltenders Goaltenders

Cam Johnson, Florida Everblades Mark Sinclair, Bloomington Bison

Sergei Murashov, Wheeling Nailers William Rousseau, Iowa Heartlanders

Defensemen Defensemen

Derek Topatigh, Atlanta Gladiators Chas Sharpe, Cincinnati Cyclones

Parker Berge, Greenville Swamp Rabbits Kyle Mayhew, Fort Wayne Komets

Dennis Cesana, Savannah Ghost Pirates Matt Register, Idaho Steelheads

Chris Jandric, Trois-Rivières Lions Brennan Kapchek, Tahoe Knight Monsters

Chris Ortiz, Wheeling Nailers Derek Daschke, Utah Grizzlies

Connor Welsh, Worcester Railers Jeremie Bucheler, Wichita Thunder

Forwards Forwards

Kevin O'Neil, Adirondack Thunder Brayden Watts, Allen Americans

Carson Gicewicz, Florida Everblades Hank Crone, Idaho Steelheads

Davis Koch, Jacksonville Icemen Cam Hausinger, Indy Fuel

Brooklyn Kalmikov, Maine Mariners Ben Berard, Kalamazoo Wings

Brady Fleurent, Norfolk Admirals Cade Borchardt, Kansas City Mavericks

Aaron Luchuk, Orlando Solar Bears Ryan Wagner, Rapid City Rush

Matt Miller, Reading Royals Simon Pinard, Tahoe Knight Monsters

Kyler Kupka, South Carolina Stingrays Sloan Stanick, Tahoe Knight Monsters

Alex Beaucage, Trois-Rivières Lions Brandon Hawkins, Toledo Walleye

Jakov Novak, Trois-Rivières Lions Tyler Spezia, Toledo Walleye

Atley Calvert, Wheeling Nailers Michael Farren, Tulsa Oilers

Anthony Repaci, Worcester Railers Michal Stinil, Wichita Thunder

Coach Coach

Ron Choules, Trois-Rivières Lions Pat Mikesch, Toledo Walleye

