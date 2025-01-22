Orlando Solar Bears, KFC Partner for 2024-25 Season

January 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears are proud to announce a partnership agreement with KFC for the 2024-25 season.

"We're excited to team up with KFC, a brand that shares our commitment to bringing people together," said Solar Bears President Chris Heller. "Whether it's a game-winning goal or a bucket of crispy chicken, it's all about creating moments that fans can enjoy. This partnership is a winning combination, and we can't wait to share it with our supporters both on and off the ice."

Solar Bears fans can get ready to spice up your game day experience at Kia Center by grabbing tickets in the KFC Finger Lickin' Good section (Section 116) during any Solar Bears home game this season and enjoy some tasty benefits.

BOGO Famous Bowl: Dive into layers of mashed potatoes, sweet corn, crispy chicken, shredded cheese, and rich gravy.

BOGO 8pc Nugget: Share the love with a friend or keep all that crispy, tender goodness to yourself.

$21.99 12pc Meal Deal: Feed the whole squad with 12 pieces of finger lickin' chicken, 2 large sides, and 6 biscuits.

Tyson Yirak, Field Market Leader - "Our local KFC's are thrilled to partner with the Orlando Solar Bears and look forward to bringing this partnership to life through unique and engaging marketing activations!"

Don't forget when the Solar Bears score three or more goals at home, show your ticket at any Orlando Metro KFC location to receive BOGO 8-piece nugget or famous bowl. Offer valid for 24 hours following the game.

