Murashov, Ortiz, Calvert Named ECHL All-Stars

January 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

WHEELING, WV - The ECHL has announced the rosters for the 2024-25 Midseason All-Star Team, and three members of the Wheeling Nailers have been selected for the Eastern Conference. Wheeling's representatives are goaltender Sergei Murashov, defenseman Chris Ortiz, and forward Atley Calvert.

Murashov, 20, has enjoyed a record-setting first half of the season, as he established new records for the longest winning streak (13) and longest point streak (15) in team history. This is Sergei's second ECHL honor of the 2024-25 campaign, as he was named ECHL Rookie of the Month in November. The first year netminder has posted a 15-3-1 record, a 2.41 goals against average, and a .919 save percentage in 20 appearances. His 15 victories are tied for the most among ECHL rookies. Originally selected in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by the Pittsburgh Penguins, Murashov has also earned a pair of AHL wins for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Ortiz, 24, is on pace for a career year, as he plays his fourth professional season and third with the Nailers. Chris has amassed five goals, 31 assists, and 36 points in 34 games, which puts him two points shy of his previous career high of 38 points in his rookie year of 2021-22. The 31 assists and 36 points both rank first among ECHL defensemen this season, and he has also posted a +21 rating, which ranks fifth among blueliners. Ortiz has produced multiple points in seven games this season, including a five-assist night on December 31st against Reading and a four-point performance on January 19th at Worcester. Chris recently became the third defenseman to record at least 100 career points in a Wheeling uniform.

Calvert, 21, was Wheeling's top rookie scorer in the first half of the campaign, as he has racked up 13 goals, 22 assists, and 35 points in 35 games. The 22 assists and 35 points both rank third among first year players in the ECHL, and he also ranks second among rookies with six power play goals. Atley has had a knack for being a clutch player, and that showed in the home opener, when his first professional goal tied the score against Bloomington with 27 seconds remaining. Later in November, the forward netted his first career hat trick in a thrilling 6-4 win at Fort Wayne. Calvert has produced multiple points on eight occasions this season, and the Nailers have been victorious in all eight.

This is the first time since 2010-11 that the Nailers have had multiple players selected as All-Stars, and Wheeling's three representatives are tied for the most in the ECHL this year.

The Nailers would also like to congratulate five former Wheeling players who were selected to the 2024-25 ECHL Midseason All-Star Team. They are Brady Fleurent (Norfolk), Cam Hausinger (Indy), Brandon Hawkins (Toledo), Brooklyn Kalmikov (Maine), and Derek Topatigh (Atlanta).

The roster for the ECHL All-Stars was determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors and broadcasters.

As a part of the All-Star selection, DASH - the Official Mobile Auction Platform of the ECHL - will auction off each player's jersey. The auction is now live, and will run through Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. ET.

