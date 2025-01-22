Kyler Kupka Named to 2024-25 ECHL Midseason All-Star Team

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that forward Kyler Kupka has been named to the Eastern Conference roster for the 2024-25 Midseason ECHL All-Star Team.

Kupka, 25, is in his first full season of professional hockey. He leads the Stingrays in goals (18), power play goals (6), points (36) and +/- rating (+21) and is one of four Stingrays to skate in all 36 games so far this season. The Hay Lakes, Alberta native leads all ECHL rookies in goal scoring and he is one of two current Stingrays averaging a point per game or higher.

"I'm really happy for Kyler. This is well deserved," said Stingrays Head Coach Jared Nightingale. "He is a player who can play multiple roles and he has a bright future ahead of him."

"This is a huge honor but it could have gone to a lot of guys on our team. A lot of our guys have had unbelievable starts to this season," said Kupka. "Our team's success has allowed all of us to have individual success and that's a credit to the coaching staff and all my teammates."

As a part of the All-Star selection, DASH - the Official Mobile Auction Platform of the ECHL - will auction off each player's jersey. The auction for Kupka's jersey is now live, and will run through Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. ET.

The roster for the ECHL All-Stars was determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors and broadcasters.

