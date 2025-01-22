Thunder Inks Rookie Forward Alex Gritz
January 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that forward Alex Gritz has been signed to a standard player contract.
Additionally, forward Ryan Finnegan has been placed on 14-Day IR.
Gritz, 24, began the season in training camp with the Thunder. A native of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, the 6-foot, 181-pound forward signed with the SPHL's Fayetteville Marksmen. In 33 games, Gritz has tallied 25 points (12g, 13a).
Before turning pro, Gritz spent the last three years at the University of Waterloo (USports). He recorded 22 points (8g, 14a) in 28 games for the Warriors. Overall, Gritz finished with 39 points (13g, 26a) in 71 games during his collegiate career.
Gritz played in four different junior hockey leagues before heading to college. He started in the Ontario Hockey League with the Soo Greyhounds in 2016-17. In 2017-18, Gritz recorded 30 points (13g, 17a) in 67 games for the Erie Otters.
He also saw time with the United States Hockey League's Youngstown Phantoms, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Rouyn-Noranda Huskies and North American Hockey League's Johnstown Tomahawks.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 22, 2025
- Thunder Inks Rookie Forward Alex Gritz - Wichita Thunder
- K-Wings Forward Ben Berard Named to 2024-25 ECHL Midseason All-Stars - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Transactions - January 22 - ECHL
- Thrashers Night Returns on March 1st and 2nd - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Acquire Mackenzie Dwyer from Jacksonville in Exchange for Future Considerations; Sign Tyler Williams to SPC - Reading Royals
- Brady Fleurent Named to Midseason ECHL All-Star Team - Norfolk Admirals
- Dennis Cesana Named ECHL All-Star - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Kalmikov Named ECHL Midseason All-Star - Maine Mariners
- Matt Miller Selected as 2024-25 Midseason ECHL All-Star - Reading Royals
- Kevin O'Neil Named Midseason ECHL All-Star - Adirondack Thunder
- Defenseman Derek Topatigh Named an Eastern Conference Mid-Season All-Star - Atlanta Gladiators
- Mikesch, Hawkins, and Spezia Selected to 2025 ECHL Western Conference All-Star Team - Toledo Walleye
- Stinil, Bucheler Named to 2024-25 Midseason All-Star Team - Wichita Thunder
- Mark Sinclair Named to ECHL Midseason All-Star Team - Bloomington Bison
- Repaci and Welsh Named to 2024-25 Midseason ECHL All-Star Team - Worcester Railers HC
- Cam Johnson and Carson Gicewicz Named 2025 ECHL All Stars - Florida Everblades
- Simon Pinard, Sloan Stanick, and Brennan Kapcheck Named to the ECHL Midseason All-Star Team - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Kyle Mahew Named 2024-25 Midseason All-Star - Fort Wayne Komets
- Icemen's Koch Named to ECHL Midseason All-Star Team - Jacksonville Icemen
- Solar Bears Aaron Luchuk Selected to ECHL Mid-Season All-Star Team - Orlando Solar Bears
- Parker Berge Named an ECHL Eastern Conference All-Star - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Chas Sharpe Named 2025 ECHL Western Conference Midseason All-Star - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Hank Crone and Matt Register Named to ECHL Midseason All-Star Team - Idaho Steelheads
- Ryan Wagner Named Midseason All-Star - Rapid City Rush
- Michael Farren Named Midseason ECHL All-Star - Tulsa Oilers
- Grizzlies Defenseman Derek Daschke Named to 2024-25 ECHL Midseason All Star Team - Utah Grizzlies
- Kyler Kupka Named to 2024-25 ECHL Midseason All-Star Team - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Announces 2024-25 Midseason All-Stars - ECHL
- Goaltender William Rousseau Named ECHL Midseason All-Star - Iowa Heartlanders
- Murashov, Ortiz, Calvert Named ECHL All-Stars - Wheeling Nailers
- Railers Trade for Forward Mark Cheremeta from Orlando Solar Bears - Worcester Railers HC
- Solar Bears Acquire Forward Jared Westcott from Bloomington in Exchange for Kohei Sato; Move Mark Cheremeta to Worcester - Orlando Solar Bears
- Bison Strike Deal with Orlando - Bloomington Bison
- Super Sophomore: Carson Hocevar, NASCAR Night, and a Rookie Year to Remember - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Orlando Solar Bears, KFC Partner for 2024-25 Season - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.