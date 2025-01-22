Thunder Inks Rookie Forward Alex Gritz

January 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that forward Alex Gritz has been signed to a standard player contract.

Additionally, forward Ryan Finnegan has been placed on 14-Day IR.

Gritz, 24, began the season in training camp with the Thunder. A native of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, the 6-foot, 181-pound forward signed with the SPHL's Fayetteville Marksmen. In 33 games, Gritz has tallied 25 points (12g, 13a).

Before turning pro, Gritz spent the last three years at the University of Waterloo (USports). He recorded 22 points (8g, 14a) in 28 games for the Warriors. Overall, Gritz finished with 39 points (13g, 26a) in 71 games during his collegiate career.

Gritz played in four different junior hockey leagues before heading to college. He started in the Ontario Hockey League with the Soo Greyhounds in 2016-17. In 2017-18, Gritz recorded 30 points (13g, 17a) in 67 games for the Erie Otters.

He also saw time with the United States Hockey League's Youngstown Phantoms, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Rouyn-Noranda Huskies and North American Hockey League's Johnstown Tomahawks.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.