Wichita Knocks Off Allen On Wednesday, 5-2

December 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder celebrate win

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder celebrate win(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita opened up a three-game series against Allen on Wednesday night, claiming a 5-2 win at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Quinn Preston led the way with three points while Jay Dickman, Brayden Watts, Michal Stinil and Dillon Hamaliuk each finished with two. Evan Buitenhuis earned his 10th win of the year, stopping 23 shots.

The game turned in the second period when Allen's Lord-Anthony Grissom was assessed with a four-minute double minor. Wichita capitalized and scored twice in a 1:03 span to take a 2-0 lead.

At 10:26, Dickman gave the Thunder a 1-0 advantage. He took at pass from Stinil near the left post and fired it past Luke Peressini for his fifth of the season.

Billy Constantinou scored his first of the year at 11:29 with a shot from the blue line to make it 2-0.

Zachary Massicotte cut the lead to 2-1 with his third of the year at 14:01. He fired a shot from the deep slot and beat Buitenhuis. The goal was reviewed for goaltender interference, but was allowed to stand.

Just 41 seconds later, Timur Ibragimov made it 3-1. He collected an outlet pass from Kenny Hausinger, came in up the right wing, moved into the slot and beat Peressini for his fifth of the year.

Colton Hargrove appeared to cut the lead to 3-2 late in the frame. He fought into the slot and had a pass redirect off his skate that got past Buitenhuis. The goal was reviewed and this time, it was waived off due to a kicking motion.

In the third, Preston made it 4-1 at 10:07 when he took a terrific pass from Watts and buried it up under the bar for his 10th of the year.

Grissom helped get the Americans back into the game. He scored less than a minute later to make it 4-2 as he pounced on a rebound and tallied his second of the year.

Watts made it 5-2 at 17:36 as he fired a one-timer from the right circle past Peressini for his 17th of the year.

The Thunder penalty kill was outstanding, stopping all six chances for the Americans. Wichita was 2-for-4 on the man advantage.

Wichita has scored at least five goals in four-straight games. The Thunder have six power play goals in their last two outings.

Dickman has a goal and an assist in three-straight games. Preston had a season-high three points with a goal and two helpers. He also extended his point-streak to 11 games.

Watts extended his point-streak to seven games and has two points in three of his last four games. Stinil added two more assists, giving him at least two points in four-straight games and six helpers in his last two contests. MacDonald has points in his last four outings.

Wichita closes the 2022 portion of the schedule with two road games in Texas against Allen starting on Friday night.

The Thunder returns home to open 2023 with their first meeting against Idaho on Wednesday, January 4.

