Americans Open Post-Christmas Schedule in Wichita

December 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the first of three straight games against the Wichita Thunder. Tonight's game will be at Intrust Bank Arena. The final two games of the three-game set will be at CUTX Event Center on Friday and Saturday night. The teams have split the first six games of the season series with both winning three.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:45 pm CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 pm CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Official Postgame Bar: Dodies Cajun

Next Home Game: 12/30/22 vs. Wichita Thunder, 7:05 pm

Bounce Back: The Americans bounced back in a big way in their last game beating the Tulsa Oilers 5-2 in their final game before the Christmas break. The Americans scored one goal in the first period, two goals in the second period, and two in the final frame to beat their neighbors from Oklahoma. Luke Peressini made the start in goal for Allen stopping 25-of-27 Tulsa shots to earn the win.

Robidoux Scores Again: Americans forward Mikael Robidoux returned to the Americans lineup last week after serving a long suspension. Robidoux scored in back-to-back games in Tulsa last week including a shorthanded goal in the win on Friday. He has two goals in four games this season. His first of the season on Friday was also his first professional goal.

Not your average Rookie: Americans forward Hank Crone continues his big rookie season as he is currently fifth overall in the ECHL Scoring Race with 30 points in 24 games. In addition to top-five the league scoring, he also leads the Americans in shots this season with 74.

Combs Enters Top 5: Americans forward Jack Combs scored two goals in the final game before Christmas to move into the Top-Five in the league in goals scored, at number three overall with 15 goals in 24 games. He's tied for fifth in scoring with 29 points.

Sharp Shooting: Americans forward Liam Finlay is fourth overall in Rookie Shooting Percentage at 23.9 %

Comparing Allen and Wichita

Allen Americans:

Home: 3-6-1-0

Away: 5-9-0-0

Overall: 8-15-1-0

Last 10: 3-7-0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (15) Jack Combs

Assists: (17) Hank Crone

Points: (30) Hank Crone

+/-: (+2) Chad Butcher

PIM: (54) Jackson Leppard

Wichita Thunder:

Home: 11-3-1-0

Away: 5-6-1-0

Overall: 16-9-2-0

Last 10: 5-5-0-0

Wichita Thunder Leaders:

Goals: (16) Brayden Watts

Assists: (19) Michal Stinil

Points: (32) Brayden Watts

+/-: (+13) Cole MacDonald

PIM: (47) Mark Liwiski

