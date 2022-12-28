Michael Brodzinski Selected to 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic

December 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that defenseman Michael Brodzinski has been named to the roster for the Eastern Conference All-Stars for the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Optima Health and Sentara Healthcare on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network and will stream on FloHockey.

Brodzinski, 27, has tallied 18 points (4g-14a) and 18 penalty minutes in 27 games this season. On December 1, Brodzinski recorded his 100th assist in a Solar Bears uniform. Brodzinski is tied with teammate Tristin Langan for most games played in ECHL Solar Bears franchise history (222).

The 5-foot-11, 194-pound rearguard has 143 points (31g-112a) and 120 penalty minutes in 245 ECHL games played with the Solar Bears and Allen Americans. Brodzinski has also appeared in 61 American Hockey League (AHL) games with the San Jose Barracuda, scoring 10 points (2g-8a) and picking up 48 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, the Ham Lake, Minnesota native played three seasons of college hockey at the University of Minnesota, where he collected 48 points (18g-30a) and 62 penalty minutes in 99 career games for the Golden Gophers program. In each of his three seasons in the Twin Cities, Minnesota finished Big Ten regular season champions, and Brodzinski was named to the Big Ten Second All-Star Team in his junior season.

Brodzinski played his junior hockey with the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the United States Hockey League (USHL) over parts of two seasons, where he tallied 34 points (16g-18a) and 47 penalty minutes in 64 games. During his lone full season with Muskegon, Brodzinski was named to the junior circuit's All-Rookie Team and earned Second All-Star Team honors and participated in the USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

Brodzinski was a fifth-round selection (#141 overall) of the San Jose Sharks in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

Solar Bears ECHL All-Star Classic Selection History:

Season - Host - Solar Bears Representative

2012-13 - Colorado Eagles - C.J. Severyn (Replaced Nick Petersen)

2013-14 - No game

2014-15 - Orlando Solar Bears - Solar Bears roster (host team)

2015-16 - No game

2016-17 - Adirondack Thunder - Tony Cameranesi (did not play)

2017-18 - Indy Fuel - Nolan Valleau

2018-19 - Toledo Walleye - Brent Pedersen (alternate, did not play)

2019-20 - Wichita Thunder - Michael Brodzinski

2020-21 - No game

2021-22 - Jacksonville Icemen - Brad Barone, Aaron Luchuk

2022-23 - Norfolk Admirals - Michael Brodzinski

There have been 71 players from the ECHL All-Star Game who have gone on to play in the National Hockey League, including 55 since 2002 when the lineups began having players who coaches felt were prospects to move up to a higher level.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears play at home TONIGHT facing the Savannah Ghost Pirates and Thursday, December 29 against the Florida Everblades. Thursday night is the first 'Underwear Toss Game'. Fans are asked to bring NEW and packaged underwear, boxes, socks, and undershirts to the game Thursday night and throw them on the ice when the Solar Bears score their first goal of the game. The underwear will be collected and donated to Pathlight home and Coalition for the Homeless.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.