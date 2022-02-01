Royals' Comeback Falls Short to Nailers in Final Home Game of 2022, 2-1

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Wheeling Nailers, 2-1, on Wednesday, December 28th at Santander Arena. The Royals suffered their second loss in consecutive games and fell to a record of 16-8-1. Kaden Fulcher suffered the loss in his third start with Reading (1-2). Fulcher earned 29 saves on 31 shots faced while Nailers goalie Taylor Gauthier earned his eighth win of the season with 30 saves on 31 shots faced (8-7-1).

After a scoreless first period, Wheeling surged ahead with two goals in the final seven minutes of the second period. Cédric Desruisseaux broke the scoreless tie off of a cross crease feed from Justin Addamo 13:45 into the middle frame. Samuel Tremblay scored an insurance goal four minutes later to put the Nailers ahead by two goals. A shot from the blue line ricocheted off of Fulcher's left pad and hit the post before landing on the stick of Tremblay for the rookie to net his first professional career goal. Addamo earned assists on both goals for his fourth multi-point game of the season.

Reading was held scoreless through the first two periods of the game for the first time this season. The Royals were outshot 23-15 in the opening 40 minutes, however responded back with 16 shots in the third period to ignite a comeback effort trailing 2-0.

Jacob Gaucher batted in a flailing puck in the crease out of mid-air to put Reading on the board 16:10 into the third period. Alec Butcher earned the lone assist on Gaucher's ninth goal of the season to improve the rookie forward's point streak to five games. The streak ties Gaucher's career high earned earlier this season.

Despite the momentum swing off the goal and extra attacker on the ice for the final 1:52 in regulation, Reading fell short of evening the score and dropped the series opener in their second-straight one-goal game loss. The Royals failed to convert on one of their three power play chances in the game while they killed off six penalties including over a minute of a 5-on-3 man advantage for the Nailers.

The Royals fall to 1-2 in the season series with Wheeling (111-86 all-time) and suffer back-to-back losses for the first time since October where they fell to Newoundland on October 23rd and Indy on October 29th.

The Royals take on the Nailers in Wheeling, West Virginia on Friday, December 30th and Saturday, December 31st to close out the calendar year. The Royals return home on Saturday, January 7th to host the Worcester Railers in the Star Wars and Pediatric Cancer promotional night. Order tickets and see the full ~ promotional schedule ~ now!

