Royals' Comeback Falls Short to Nailers in Final Home Game of 2022, 2-1
December 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Wheeling Nailers, 2-1, on Wednesday, December 28th at Santander Arena. The Royals suffered their second loss in consecutive games and fell to a record of 16-8-1. Kaden Fulcher suffered the loss in his third start with Reading (1-2). Fulcher earned 29 saves on 31 shots faced while Nailers goalie Taylor Gauthier earned his eighth win of the season with 30 saves on 31 shots faced (8-7-1).
After a scoreless first period, Wheeling surged ahead with two goals in the final seven minutes of the second period. Cédric Desruisseaux broke the scoreless tie off of a cross crease feed from Justin Addamo 13:45 into the middle frame. Samuel Tremblay scored an insurance goal four minutes later to put the Nailers ahead by two goals. A shot from the blue line ricocheted off of Fulcher's left pad and hit the post before landing on the stick of Tremblay for the rookie to net his first professional career goal. Addamo earned assists on both goals for his fourth multi-point game of the season.
Reading was held scoreless through the first two periods of the game for the first time this season. The Royals were outshot 23-15 in the opening 40 minutes, however responded back with 16 shots in the third period to ignite a comeback effort trailing 2-0.
Jacob Gaucher batted in a flailing puck in the crease out of mid-air to put Reading on the board 16:10 into the third period. Alec Butcher earned the lone assist on Gaucher's ninth goal of the season to improve the rookie forward's point streak to five games. The streak ties Gaucher's career high earned earlier this season.
Royals vs. Nailers Post-Game 12/28/22 | James Henry & Garrett McFadden
Despite the momentum swing off the goal and extra attacker on the ice for the final 1:52 in regulation, Reading fell short of evening the score and dropped the series opener in their second-straight one-goal game loss. The Royals failed to convert on one of their three power play chances in the game while they killed off six penalties including over a minute of a 5-on-3 man advantage for the Nailers.
The Royals fall to 1-2 in the season series with Wheeling (111-86 all-time) and suffer back-to-back losses for the first time since October where they fell to Newoundland on October 23rd and Indy on October 29th.
The Royals take on the Nailers in Wheeling, West Virginia on Friday, December 30th and Saturday, December 31st to close out the calendar year. The Royals return home on Saturday, January 7th to host the Worcester Railers in the Star Wars and Pediatric Cancer promotional night. Order tickets and see the full ~ promotional schedule ~ now!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 28, 2022
- Steelheads Defeat Grizz 6-2 - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush Ride Franchise Record Six-Goal First Period To 7-4 Win Over Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Steelheads Tie Their ECHL Record with Ninth Straight Win in 6-2 Victory at Utah - Idaho Steelheads
- Royals' Comeback Falls Short to Nailers in Final Home Game of 2022, 2-1 - Reading Royals
- Wichita Takes Game 1 Of Three Against The Americans - Allen Americans
- Ebbing, Parran and Hawkins Extend Point Streaks in 2-1 Loss to the Komets - Toledo Walleye
- Fuel Shut Out Mavericks In Wednesday Night Matchup - Indy Fuel
- Icemen Rally for Overtime Win; Sets New Club Record with Ten-Game Unbeaten Streak - Jacksonville Icemen
- Three Goal Third Helps 'Clones Rally Past K-Wings - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Everblades Fall 2-1 in OT to Jacksonville - Florida Everblades
- K-Wings Battle, Fall Late to Cyclones - Kalamazoo Wings
- Tyler Wall Shines in Stingrays' Shootout Win - South Carolina Stingrays
- Pavlychev Scores Twice as Rabbits Storm Past Atlanta 5-1 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Nailers Earn Character Win in Reading - Wheeling Nailers
- Worcester Drops Afternoon Game in Maine 9-3 to Mariners - Worcester Railers HC
- Kenton Helgesen Placed on IR - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Sign Goaltender Eric Dop - Utah Grizzlies
- Eddie Matsushima Named to ECHL All-Star Team - Tulsa Oilers
- ECHL Transactions - December 28 - ECHL
- Kenton Helgesen Placed on IR - Rapid City Rush
- Andrew Nielsen Named to ECHL All-Star Team - Utah Grizzlies
- Mariners Drop Hats on Railers in Blowout Win - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Hosts Allen Tonight for Final Time in 2022 - Wichita Thunder
- Cam Johnson Selected to 2023 ECHL All-Star Game - Florida Everblades
- Jake Kupsky Selected to 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Roster - Idaho Steelheads
- Seamus Malone Selected to ECHL All-Star Game - Indy Fuel
- Jarrod Gourley Selected to ECHL All-Star Classic - Adirondack Thunder
- Michael Brodzinski Selected to 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Preview: Everblades at Icemen, December 28, 2022 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Josh Maniscalco Named to 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic - Wheeling Nailers
- Matt Marcinew Named 2023 ECHL All-Star - Rapid City Rush
- Icemen Defenseman Luke Martin Named to ECHL All-Star Team - Jacksonville Icemen
- Guay Named to 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Lincoln Griffin Heading to ECHL All-Star Classic - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Mavericks Forward Jeremy Mckenna Named to 2023 ECHL All-Star Team - Kansas City Mavericks
- Bear Hughes Named to ECHL All-Star Classic - South Carolina Stingrays
- Watts Selected to Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Wichita Thunder
- Max Newton Selected to 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic - Reading Royals
- Rosters Set for 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- K-Wings' Nychuk Selected to 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Kalamazoo Wings
- Americans All-Star Representative Announced - Allen Americans
- Alex Ierullo Named to 2023 ECHL All-Star Roster - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Rosters Set for 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Norfolk Admirals
- Game Notes: vs Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Admirals, December 28 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Americans Open Post-Christmas Schedule in Wichita - Allen Americans
- Blades Begin Final Week of 2022 in Jacksonville - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Gladiators (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Thunder Spoils the Party at Colisée Vidéotron - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Preview: Royals Host Nailers in Final Home Game of 2022 - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Royals' Comeback Falls Short to Nailers in Final Home Game of 2022, 2-1
- Max Newton Selected to 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic
- Preview: Royals Host Nailers in Final Home Game of 2022
- Barratt, Gaucher Score As Royals Are Edged Out By Admirals, 3-2
- Royals Land in Norfolk for Friday Faceoff with Admirals