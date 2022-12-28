Thunder Hosts Allen Tonight for Final Time in 2022
December 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, closes a four-game homestand tonight 7:05 p.m. at INTRUST Bank Arena as the visiting Allen Americans come in for the last time in 2022.
Tonight is the start of a three-game set this week between the two teams. After tonight, the Thunder will travel to Texas to face the Americans on Friday and Saturday. The longtime rivals played a two-game series on December 16 and 17 with the Thunder splitting at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Wichita is 3-2-1 this year against Allen. All-time, the Thunder are 51-81-13 against the Americans and 26-35-7 at home against Allen.
Wichita is coming off a three-game sweep of Rapid City while Allen split a two-game set last week against Tulsa. The Thunder are in second place with 34 points. Allen remains in seventh with 17 points.
The Thunder will look to improve on specials teams against the Americans. Wichita is 5-for-36 in the first six games of the season-series, good for a 13.9% clip. The Thunder are 3-for-12 at home against Allen, good for a 25% clip. Wichita has killed off 19 of 25 power plays, which equates to a 76% kill rate against Allen. At home, the Thunder are 8-for-11, which is good for a 72.7% kill rate.
Leading the charge offensively for Allen in the season-series are Jack Combs (4g, 4a) and Liam Finlay (2g, 6a), who both have eight points in six games against Wichita. Brayden Watts leads Wichita with six points (3g, 3a) in six games against Allen. Jake Wahlin (2g, 2a) and Michal Stinil (1g, 3a) each have four points against the Americans.
THUNDERBOLTS...Michal Stinil is tied for eighth in assists (19)...Dylan MacPherson is tied for fifth in goals for a defenseman (5)...Cole MacDonald is tied for 16th in plus/minus (+13)...Mark Liwiski is fifth for rookies with 47 penalty minutes...Wichita is 11-1-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 4-2-0 when tied after one...Wichita is 9-3-2 in one-goal games...Wichita is 13-6-2 when being outshot by its opponent...
ALLEN NOTES - Mikael Robidoux has goals in back-to-back games since returning from suspension...Hank Crone is sixth in the league with 30 points and leads Allen with 74 shots...Jack Combs is fourth in the league with 15 goals...Liam Finlay is fourth in shooting percentage by a rookie (23.9%)...
Join us tonight for Winning Wednesday, presented by Ollie's Bargain Outlet. Get four goal zone tickets and a $20 gift card to Ollie's for just $40. The gift cards are limited to the first 50 packages purchased. To buy tickets, click here.
2022 is coming to an end and we have a deal for you. Save on the rest of the season. Get four quarter season plans in premium and get an immediate upgrade to VIP seating for just $200 per seat. This offer also includes four extra complimentary tickets, a photo on the ice and a signed puck by your favorite player. Contact the office today to reserve yours or click here.
Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online here, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.
Season tickets for the 2022-23 campaign are still on sale. Fans can pay in full and receive 10% off. Lock in your seats for every game and enjoy all the benefits.
