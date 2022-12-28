Game Notes: vs Tulsa

GAME #29 vs Tulsa

12/28/22 | The Monument Ice Arena | 7:05 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: The Rush got goals from four different players, Alex Aleardi scored for the third straight game and Ryan Zuhlsdorf had two assists but Rapid City was beaten by the Wichita Thunder 7-4 on Friday night at INTRUST Bank Arena. The Rush lost for a season-long seventh consecutive game.

SCUFFLING: Rapid City has lost seven straight games, its longest losing streak of the season. It is the longest Rush losing streak since they lost seven in a row to close the 2020-21 season. The losing streak comes immediately following a six-game winning streak, the longest winning streak of the season.

ALEARDI SCORES: Alex Aleardi scored in the third period on Friday night, the third consecutive game during which he scored a goal. He is tied for second on the team with 10 goals. Aleardi recorded 31 goals in 61 games for Florida in the 2021-22 season and for his ECHL career, he has 63 goals in 128 games.

WORTH THE WAIT: Ilya Nikolaev assisted on Alex Aleardi's goal in the third period on Friday and now points in six consecutive games. It's the second-longest point streak of the season for a Rush skater, shy only of Aleardi's seven-game point streak. The rookie center did not record a point in his first eight games of the season but, since then, has seven goals and 13 assists in 16 games. Since going scoreless in those first eight games, Nikolaev has not gone more than a game without finding the score sheet.

PENALTIES LIVE: Rapid City allowed a season-high four power play goals in the 7-4 loss at Wichita on Friday by going just 3-for-7 on the PK. The Rush have allowed a power play goal in five straight games and are 14-for-23 on the penalty kill during that stretch.

HOME SWEET HOME: Wednesday's game is the first of six in a row the Rush will play on home ice. Rapid City is 7-4-0-0 at home this season as opposed to 6-11-0-0 on the road.

ODDS AND ENDS: Rapid City and Tulsa have played each other three times this season thus far, all of which took place in Tulsa. The Rush are 2-1-0-0 against the Oilers...the Rush activated Colton Letier and Rhett Rhinehart off injured reserve on Tuesday and placed Jon Martin on injured reserve. Rhinehart was subsequently placed on the reserve list after being activated...Simon Lavigne was recalled by the AHL Calgary Wranglers on Tuesday...since being traded to Tulsa on November 22, former Rush goaltender Brad Arvanitis has appeared in two games and is 0-2-0-0 with a 3.00 GAA and .880 save percentage.

UP NEXT: The Rush and Oilers continue their three-game week on Friday night. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.

