Steelheads Tie Their ECHL Record with Ninth Straight Win in 6-2 Victory at Utah

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (23-3-0-1, 47pts) took down the Utah Grizzlies (11-15-0-0, 22pts) by a final score of 6-2 Wednesday night at the Maverik Center. The Steelheads have now scored six goals in three straight games and are outscoring their opponents 46-14 during the win streak. Idaho and Utah will meet Friday night at the Maverik Center for a 7:10 p.m. puck drop.

Jordan Kawaguchi (2-2-4) scored on the power-play midway through the first period to give Idaho a 1-0 lead. The Steelheads went 1-for-2 on the power-play and 2-for-2 on the penalty-kill in the opening frame as they took a 1-0 lead into the dressing room and outshot the Grizzles 14-10. For the second straight game the Steelheads produced four goals in the middle frame. Ryan Dmowski (1-0-1), Jade Miller (1-0-0), Kawaguchi, and Wade Murphy (1-1-2) all factored in on the scoresheet. Shots were 14-6 in the middle stanza and 28-16 through 40 minutes of play with the Steelheads leading 5-0. Utah cut their deficit down to three with a pair of goals 13 seconds a part from one another early in the third but Matt Register (1-3-4) found the back of the net midway through to make it 6-2. Adam Scheel recorded his eighth straight win making 25 saves on 27 shots while Eric Dop collected the loss making 33 saves on 39 shots.

SCORING

- 1st, 10:56 | 1-0 IDH PP GOAL: From the right point Wade Murphy sent it up top to Matt Register who spun the puck to Jordan Kawaguchi at the top of the left circle. Kawaguchi snapped the puck over the near shoulder of Eric Dop.

- 2nd, 3:50 | 2-0 IDH GOAL: On a two on one outside the right dot Jordan Kaguchi fed Ryan Dmowski inside the left dot. Dmowski wasted no time and directed it over the near shoulder of Dop.

- 2nd, 9:19 | 3-0 IDH GOAL: From the right circle Jade Miller wristed the puck upstairs on Dop.

- 2nd, 12:38 | 4-0 IDH PP GOAL: Janis Svanenbergs led a two on one down the left-wing side. Svanenbergs cut to the net at the top of the crease with Kawaguchi crashing for the rebound. Kawaguchi in the blue paint got his stick on it finding the back of the net for the second time tonight.

- 2nd, 16:02 | 5-0 IDH PP GOAL: From the below the left circle rolled the puck up top for Wade Murphy. At the top of the left circle Murphy stepped into a wrist shot and blasted it high over the shoulder of Dop.

- 3rd, 6:20 | 5-1 UTA GOAL: From the top of the right circle Cam Strong beat Adam Scheel with a low wrist shot.

- 3rd, 6:33 | 5-2 UTA GOAL: Jordan Martel fired the initial shot from inside the left circle. Scheel made the save but Martel fought for the rebound and banged it in the net.

- 3rd, 9:51 | 6-2 IDH GOAL: One on three Jordan Kawaguchi button hooked on the far half wall and found the trailer Matt Register. In the high slot Register beat Dop with a low wrist shot.

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Jordan Kawaguchi

2) Matt Register

3) Adam Scheel

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished the 3-for-4 on power-play while Utah was 0-for-6.

- Idaho outshot Utah 39-27.

- Nick Canade (DNP), Ty Pelton-Byce (IR), and Zane Franklin (INJ) did not play for Idaho.

- Idaho is 123-62-26 all-time vs. Utah and 55-33-13 in West Valley City, UT at the Maverik Center.

- Idaho is on a season long nine game win streak outscoring their opponents 46-14. They tied their ECHL longest winning streak which was set back during the 2014-15 season.

- Idaho has scored six goals in three straight games and four or more goals in nine straight.

- Matt Register extended his point streak to five games (2-6-8) and was +3 tonight. He leads the ECHL at +35.

- Jordan Kawaguchi enhanced his point streak to seven games (9-5-14).

