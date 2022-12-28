Steelheads Tie Their ECHL Record with Ninth Straight Win in 6-2 Victory at Utah
December 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (23-3-0-1, 47pts) took down the Utah Grizzlies (11-15-0-0, 22pts) by a final score of 6-2 Wednesday night at the Maverik Center. The Steelheads have now scored six goals in three straight games and are outscoring their opponents 46-14 during the win streak. Idaho and Utah will meet Friday night at the Maverik Center for a 7:10 p.m. puck drop.
Jordan Kawaguchi (2-2-4) scored on the power-play midway through the first period to give Idaho a 1-0 lead. The Steelheads went 1-for-2 on the power-play and 2-for-2 on the penalty-kill in the opening frame as they took a 1-0 lead into the dressing room and outshot the Grizzles 14-10. For the second straight game the Steelheads produced four goals in the middle frame. Ryan Dmowski (1-0-1), Jade Miller (1-0-0), Kawaguchi, and Wade Murphy (1-1-2) all factored in on the scoresheet. Shots were 14-6 in the middle stanza and 28-16 through 40 minutes of play with the Steelheads leading 5-0. Utah cut their deficit down to three with a pair of goals 13 seconds a part from one another early in the third but Matt Register (1-3-4) found the back of the net midway through to make it 6-2. Adam Scheel recorded his eighth straight win making 25 saves on 27 shots while Eric Dop collected the loss making 33 saves on 39 shots.
SCORING
- 1st, 10:56 | 1-0 IDH PP GOAL: From the right point Wade Murphy sent it up top to Matt Register who spun the puck to Jordan Kawaguchi at the top of the left circle. Kawaguchi snapped the puck over the near shoulder of Eric Dop.
- 2nd, 3:50 | 2-0 IDH GOAL: On a two on one outside the right dot Jordan Kaguchi fed Ryan Dmowski inside the left dot. Dmowski wasted no time and directed it over the near shoulder of Dop.
- 2nd, 9:19 | 3-0 IDH GOAL: From the right circle Jade Miller wristed the puck upstairs on Dop.
- 2nd, 12:38 | 4-0 IDH PP GOAL: Janis Svanenbergs led a two on one down the left-wing side. Svanenbergs cut to the net at the top of the crease with Kawaguchi crashing for the rebound. Kawaguchi in the blue paint got his stick on it finding the back of the net for the second time tonight.
- 2nd, 16:02 | 5-0 IDH PP GOAL: From the below the left circle rolled the puck up top for Wade Murphy. At the top of the left circle Murphy stepped into a wrist shot and blasted it high over the shoulder of Dop.
- 3rd, 6:20 | 5-1 UTA GOAL: From the top of the right circle Cam Strong beat Adam Scheel with a low wrist shot.
- 3rd, 6:33 | 5-2 UTA GOAL: Jordan Martel fired the initial shot from inside the left circle. Scheel made the save but Martel fought for the rebound and banged it in the net.
- 3rd, 9:51 | 6-2 IDH GOAL: One on three Jordan Kawaguchi button hooked on the far half wall and found the trailer Matt Register. In the high slot Register beat Dop with a low wrist shot.
ICCU THREE STARS
1) Jordan Kawaguchi
2) Matt Register
3) Adam Scheel
GAME NOTES
- Idaho finished the 3-for-4 on power-play while Utah was 0-for-6.
- Idaho outshot Utah 39-27.
- Nick Canade (DNP), Ty Pelton-Byce (IR), and Zane Franklin (INJ) did not play for Idaho.
- Idaho is 123-62-26 all-time vs. Utah and 55-33-13 in West Valley City, UT at the Maverik Center.
- Idaho is on a season long nine game win streak outscoring their opponents 46-14. They tied their ECHL longest winning streak which was set back during the 2014-15 season.
- Idaho has scored six goals in three straight games and four or more goals in nine straight.
- Matt Register extended his point streak to five games (2-6-8) and was +3 tonight. He leads the ECHL at +35.
- Jordan Kawaguchi enhanced his point streak to seven games (9-5-14).
Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, contact the front office at 208-383-0080 or visit IdahoSteelheads.com. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 28, 2022
- Steelheads Defeat Grizz 6-2 - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush Ride Franchise Record Six-Goal First Period To 7-4 Win Over Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Steelheads Tie Their ECHL Record with Ninth Straight Win in 6-2 Victory at Utah - Idaho Steelheads
- Royals' Comeback Falls Short to Nailers in Final Home Game of 2022, 2-1 - Reading Royals
- Wichita Takes Game 1 Of Three Against The Americans - Allen Americans
- Ebbing, Parran and Hawkins Extend Point Streaks in 2-1 Loss to the Komets - Toledo Walleye
- Fuel Shut Out Mavericks In Wednesday Night Matchup - Indy Fuel
- Icemen Rally for Overtime Win; Sets New Club Record with Ten-Game Unbeaten Streak - Jacksonville Icemen
- Three Goal Third Helps 'Clones Rally Past K-Wings - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Everblades Fall 2-1 in OT to Jacksonville - Florida Everblades
- K-Wings Battle, Fall Late to Cyclones - Kalamazoo Wings
- Tyler Wall Shines in Stingrays' Shootout Win - South Carolina Stingrays
- Pavlychev Scores Twice as Rabbits Storm Past Atlanta 5-1 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Nailers Earn Character Win in Reading - Wheeling Nailers
- Worcester Drops Afternoon Game in Maine 9-3 to Mariners - Worcester Railers HC
- Kenton Helgesen Placed on IR - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Sign Goaltender Eric Dop - Utah Grizzlies
- Eddie Matsushima Named to ECHL All-Star Team - Tulsa Oilers
- ECHL Transactions - December 28 - ECHL
- Kenton Helgesen Placed on IR - Rapid City Rush
- Andrew Nielsen Named to ECHL All-Star Team - Utah Grizzlies
- Mariners Drop Hats on Railers in Blowout Win - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Hosts Allen Tonight for Final Time in 2022 - Wichita Thunder
- Cam Johnson Selected to 2023 ECHL All-Star Game - Florida Everblades
- Jake Kupsky Selected to 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Roster - Idaho Steelheads
- Seamus Malone Selected to ECHL All-Star Game - Indy Fuel
- Jarrod Gourley Selected to ECHL All-Star Classic - Adirondack Thunder
- Michael Brodzinski Selected to 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Preview: Everblades at Icemen, December 28, 2022 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Josh Maniscalco Named to 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic - Wheeling Nailers
- Matt Marcinew Named 2023 ECHL All-Star - Rapid City Rush
- Icemen Defenseman Luke Martin Named to ECHL All-Star Team - Jacksonville Icemen
- Guay Named to 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Lincoln Griffin Heading to ECHL All-Star Classic - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Mavericks Forward Jeremy Mckenna Named to 2023 ECHL All-Star Team - Kansas City Mavericks
- Bear Hughes Named to ECHL All-Star Classic - South Carolina Stingrays
- Watts Selected to Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Wichita Thunder
- Max Newton Selected to 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic - Reading Royals
- Rosters Set for 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- K-Wings' Nychuk Selected to 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Kalamazoo Wings
- Americans All-Star Representative Announced - Allen Americans
- Alex Ierullo Named to 2023 ECHL All-Star Roster - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Rosters Set for 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Norfolk Admirals
- Game Notes: vs Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Admirals, December 28 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Americans Open Post-Christmas Schedule in Wichita - Allen Americans
- Blades Begin Final Week of 2022 in Jacksonville - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Gladiators (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Thunder Spoils the Party at Colisée Vidéotron - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Preview: Royals Host Nailers in Final Home Game of 2022 - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Idaho Steelheads Stories
- Steelheads Tie Their ECHL Record with Ninth Straight Win in 6-2 Victory at Utah
- Jake Kupsky Selected to 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Roster
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 11
- Steelheads Make It Eight Straight Wins In Dominant Fashion 6-0 Over Utah
- Steelheads Win Seventh Straight Game Defeating Utah 6-3